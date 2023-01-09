Free shipping on orders $35+

Roland Merullo

Roland Merullo is the critically acclaimed author of five books of nonfiction and twelve novels, including the Revere Beach Trilogy, Golfing with God, Breakfast with Buddha, The Vatican Waltz, and Dinner with Buddha. He lives with his wife and children in Massachusetts. His website is http://www.rolandmerullo.com.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon