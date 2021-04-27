This in-depth history of our nation’s 46 presidents is now fully revised and updated to include Donald Trump’s eventful term in office, Joe Biden’s path to the presidency, and the election of Kamala Harris, the nation’s first female, black vice president.



The Presidents Fact Book is the complete compendium of all things presidential and a sweeping survey of American history through the biography of every president from George Washington to Joe Biden.



Organized chronologically by president, each entry covers the major accomplishments and events of the presidential term; cabinet members, election results, groundbreaking legislation, and Supreme Court appointments; personality and personal habits including hobbies, odd behaviors, and outlandish penchants; a behindthescenes look at the wives, families, friends, and foes; and much more. Major moments from administrations – from the Bill of Rights and the Emancipation proclamation to the Civil Rights Era and the coronavirus pandemic – provide a glimpse into the crucial moments of America's storied past.



Perfect for students, history buffs, and political junkies, The Presidents Fact Book is at once an expansive collage of the American presidency and a comprehensive view of American history.