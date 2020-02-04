Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sperm Wars

Infidelity, Sexual Conflict, and Other Bedroom Battles

Published to acclaim and controversy a decade ago, Sperm Wars is a revolutionary thesis about sex that turned centuries-old biological assumptions on their head. Evolution has programmed men to conquer and monopolize women while women, without ever knowing they are doing it, seek the best genetic input on offer from potential sexual partners. In this book, best-selling author Robin Baker reveals these new facts of life: ten percent of children are not fathered by their “fathers;” less than one percent of a man’s sperm is capable of fertilizing anything (the rest is there to fight off all other men’s sperm); “smart” vaginal mucus encourages some sperm but blocks others; and a woman is far more likely to conceive through a casual fling than through sex with her regular partner. It’s no wonder that Sperm Wars is a classic of popular science writing that will surprise, entertain, and even shock.
Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology / Evolutionary Psychology

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $25.98 / $32.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549105104

