The classic work on the rules of sex, still as provocative as the day it was published, updated for a new generation.

Sex isn’t as complicated as we make it. In Sperm Wars, evolutionary biologist Robin Baker argues that every question about human sexuality can be explained by one simple thing: sperm warfare. In the interest of promoting competition between sperm to fertilize the same egg, evolution has built men to conquer and monopolize women while women are built to seek the best genetic input on offer from potential sexual partners.





Baker reveals, through a series of provocative fictional scene, the far-reaching implications of sperm competition. 10% of children are not fathered by their “fathers;” over 99% of a man’s sperm exists simply to fight off all other men’s sperm; and a woman is far more likely to conceive through a casual fling than through sex with her regular partner.





From infidelity, to homosexuality, to the female orgasm, Sperm Wars turns on every light in the bedroom. Now with new material reflecting the latest research on sperm warfare, this milestone of popular science will still surprise, entertain, and even shock.



