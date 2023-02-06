Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Starborn
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Starborn

How the Stars Made Us (and Who We Would Be Without Them)

by Roberto Trotta

Regular Price $32.99 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover

Regular Price $32.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 7, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Nov 7, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781549157622

Genre

Nonfiction / Science / Space Science / Astronomy

Description

A sweeping inquiry into how the night sky has shaped human history 

For as long as humans have lived, we have lived beneath the stars. But under the glow of today’s artificial lighting, we have lost the intimacy our ancestors once shared with the cosmos.  

In Starborn, cosmologist Roberto Trotta reveals how stargazing has shaped the course of human civilization. The stars have served as our timekeepers, our navigators, our muses—they were once even our gods. How radically different would we be, Trotta also asks, if our ancestors had looked up to the night sky and seen… nothing? He pairs the history of our starstruck species with a dramatic alternate version, a world without stars where our understanding of science, art, and ourselves would have been radically altered.  

Revealing the hidden connections between astronomy and civilization, Starborn summons us to the marvelous sight that awaits us on a dark, clear night—to lose ourselves in the immeasurable vastness above.  

What's Inside

Read More Read Less