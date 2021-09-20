An astonishing journey through space and time. Experience all the wonders of our interplanetary neighborhood through fascinating text, original graphics, and stunning photographs.



Never before have the wonders of our solar system been so immediately accessible to readers of all ages. Award-winning writer and broadcaster Marcus Chown combines science and history to explore the planets, dwarf planets, moons, asteroids, comets, and more, as well as the historical figures who aided in their discoveries. From the explosive surface of the sun to the thrilling missions to Mars—including the journey of Mars rover Perseverance in 2020; from the gargantuan rings of Saturn to the volcanoes of Io; from the latest images of Pluto from NASA's New Horizons probe, to a simulation of what the Oort Cloud might look like, Solar System offers a window seat from which to view the beauty and magnificence of space.