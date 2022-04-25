Solar System
A Visual Exploration of All the Planets, Moons, and Other Heavenly Bodies That Orbit Our Sun—Updated Edition

by Marcus Chown

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762480746

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: May 10th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Astronomy

PAGE COUNT: 224

Now updated with the journeys of the 2012 Mars rover Curiosity and the 2020 Mars rover Perseverance, Solar System undertakes an astonishing visual journey through time and space through fascinating text, original graphics, and stunning photographs.

Never before have the wonders of our solar system been so immediately accessible to readers of all ages. Award‑winning writer and broadcaster Marcus Chown combines science and history to visually and narratively explore our neighboring planets, dwarf planets, moons, asteroids, comets and more, as well as the historical figures who aided in their discoveries. From the explosive surface of the sun to the new missions on Mars; from the gargantuan rings of Saturn to the volcanoes of Io; from the latest images of Pluto from NASA's New Horizons probe, to a simulation of what the Oort Cloud might look like, Solar System offers a window seat from which to view the beauty and magnificence of space.

 

