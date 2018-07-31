Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Anarchy, State, and Utopia
The foundational text of libertarian thought
First published in response to John Rawls’ A Theory of Justice, Robert Nozick’s Anarchy, State, and Utopia has become a defining text of classic libertarian thought. Challenging and ultimately rejecting liberal, socialist, and conservative agendas, Nozick boldly asserts that the rights of individuals are violated as a state’s responsibilities increase-and that the only way to avoid these violations is the creation of a minimalist state limited to the enforcement of contracts and to protection against force, fraud, and theft.
Translated into 100 languages, winner of the National Book Award, and named one of the 100 Most Influential Books since World War II by the Times Literary Supplement, Anarchy, State and Utopia remains one of the most theoretically trenchant and philosophically rich defenses of economic liberalism to date. With an introduction by philosopher Thomas Nagel, this edition brings Nozick and his work to a new generation of readers.
Edition: Unabridged
"No contemporary philosopher possesses a more imaginative mind, broader interests, or greater dialectical abilities than Robert Nozick."—Harper's
"Complex, sophisticated and ingenious."—The Economist
"[Nozick's] powers of argument are profound, and his insights are at times staggering in their brilliance."—New Republic
"A major event in contemporary political philosophy...[Nozick] is always stimulating; an open-minded study of what he has to say could be a healthy tonic for romantic leftists."—Peter Singer, New York Review of Books