Más allá de toda bendición

Reach your financial goals and reduce the stress in your life with this book of biblical principles by the New York Times bestselling author of The Blessed Life.



Who doesn’t want to eliminate financial stress? Who doesn’t want to get out of debt, reach their financial goals, experience the joy that God intends for us, and be free to bless others with their resources?



In The Blessed Life, Pastor Robert Morris teaches that generosity is a key component to being in God’s favor. Now, in BEYOND BLESSED, he shares the importance of being a good steward, not only with your finances, but with every part of your life. Pastor Morris will motivate you to become a better manager of your money, and provide practical lessons on taking your finances to the next level. Through Biblical principles, personal stories, and incredible testimonies, you will learn how to be a good steward, and that when you properly manage your finances, blessings will pour into all areas of your life. Here is a guide to increasing and going further with what God has given you, and living beyond blessed.