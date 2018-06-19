Más allá de toda bendición

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Order Now

Gateway Bookstore
Amazon
ChristianBook.com
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
IndieBound
Get It Local Today!

As a follow-up to his bestseller The Blessed Life, Pastor Robert Morris offers biblical principles to reach your financial goals and abundant living. 

Who doesn’t want to eliminate financial stress? Who doesn’t want to get out of debt, reach their financial goals, experience the joy that God intends for us, and be free to bless others with their resources?

In The Blessed Life, Pastor Robert Morris teaches that generosity is a key component to being in God’s favor. Now, in BEYOND BLESSED, he shares the importance of being a good steward, not only with your finances, but with every part of your life. Pastor Morris will motivate you to become a better manager of your money, and provide practical lessons on taking your finances to the next level. Through Biblical principles, personal stories, and incredible testimonies, you will learn how to be a good steward, and that when you properly manage your finances, blessings will pour into all areas of your life. Here is a guide to increasing and going further with what God has given you, and living beyond blessed.

 

Start reading Chapter 1 now.

Meet The Author: Robert Morris

Robert Morris is the lead senior pastor of Gateway Church, a multicampus church in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Since it began in 2000, the church has grown to more than 39,000 active members. His television program is aired in over 190 countries, and his radio feature, Worship & the Word with Pastor Robert, airs on radio stations across America. He serves as chancellor of The King’s University and is the bestselling author of numerous books, including The Blessed Life, Truly Free, Frequency, and Beyond Blessed. Robert and his wife, Debbie, have been married 38 years and are blessed with one married daughter, two married sons, and nine grandchildren.

Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Más allá de toda bendición

Más allá de toda bendición

El plan perfecto de Dios para superar todo estrés financiero

by

Foreword by

Reach your financial goals and reduce the stress in your life with this book of biblical principles by the New York Times bestselling author of The Blessed Life.

Who doesn’t want to eliminate financial stress? Who doesn’t want to get out of debt, reach their financial goals, experience the joy that God intends for us, and be free to bless others with their resources?

In The Blessed Life, Pastor Robert Morris teaches that generosity is a key component to being in God’s favor. Now, in BEYOND BLESSED, he shares the importance of being a good steward, not only with your finances, but with every part of your life. Pastor Morris will motivate you to become a better manager of your money, and provide practical lessons on taking your finances to the next level. Through Biblical principles, personal stories, and incredible testimonies, you will learn how to be a good steward, and that when you properly manage your finances, blessings will pour into all areas of your life. Here is a guide to increasing and going further with what God has given you, and living beyond blessed.
Read More

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Stewardship & Giving

On Sale: January 8th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781546035725

Faith Words LogoArtboard 2
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy