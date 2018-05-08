Daily Readings from Beyond Blessed

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

As a follow-up to his bestseller The Blessed Life, Pastor Robert Morris offers biblical principles to reach your financial goals and abundant living. 

Who doesn’t want to eliminate financial stress? Who doesn’t want to get out of debt, reach their financial goals, experience the joy that God intends for us, and be free to bless others with their resources?

In The Blessed Life, Pastor Robert Morris teaches that generosity is a key component to being in God’s favor. Now, in BEYOND BLESSED, he shares the importance of being a good steward, not only with your finances, but with every part of your life. Pastor Morris will motivate you to become a better manager of your money, and provide practical lessons on taking your finances to the next level. Through Biblical principles, personal stories, and incredible testimonies, you will learn how to be a good steward, and that when you properly manage your finances, blessings will pour into all areas of your life. Here is a guide to increasing and going further with what God has given you, and living beyond blessed.

 

Robert Morris is the lead senior pastor of Gateway Church, a multicampus church in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Since it began in 2000, the church has grown to more than 39,000 active members. His television program is aired in over 190 countries, and his radio feature, Worship & the Word with Pastor Robert, airs on radio stations across America. He serves as chancellor of The King’s University and is the bestselling author of numerous books, including The Blessed Life, Truly Free, Frequency, and Beyond Blessed. Robert and his wife, Debbie, have been married 38 years and are blessed with one married daughter, two married sons, and nine grandchildren.

Robert Morris has helped countless people-myself included-come to a better awareness of God's principles of generosity. His new book continues the teaching. What a welcome work!
Max Lucado, pastor and author
Beyond Blessed is an invitation to wild financial freedom. Pastor Robert shares the power of wise, prudent, and skillful stewardship of resources and imparts the tools you need to free yourself from the oppressive pressure of poor financial management while managing what has been entrusted to your care.—Lisa Bevere, New York Times bestselling author
Pastor Robert knows the goodness of God firsthand, and he gently guides the reader through a practical yet deeply spiritual journey toward a life beyond the financial stress that many people know too well. Pick up this book and prepare to be beyond blessed.—Craig Groeschel, pastor of Life.Church and New York Times bestselling author
Beyond Blessed is a very informative read that goes beyond our being generous. It teaches us in very practical ways how to steward what God has entrusted to us, and how it will lead to a life beyond blessed.—David Green, founder and CEO, Hobby Lobby
Robert Morris is one of the best communicators of the Word of God in the Church today. His new book will bless you.—Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
Daily Readings from Beyond Blessed

90 Devotions to Overcome All Financial Stress

Reach your financial goals and experience the joy and blessings that God intends for you with this 90-day devotional from the bestselling author of The Blessed Life.

In his book Beyond Blessed, Robert Morris shares the importance of being a good steward, not only with your finances, but with every part of your life. We all know eliminating debt and financial stress is a day-to-day process, and DAILY READINGS FROM BEYOND BLESSED is designed to provide constant motivation, inspiration, and scriptural wisdom throughout your journey. Each day you’ll learn principles of stewardship and gain biblical insight that will help you become a better manager of your finances. Once you embrace your purpose of getting to give and not giving to get, blessings will pour into every area of your life and you can truly enjoy financial freedom. This devotional will help you increase and go further with what God has given you so you can live beyond blessed.
Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Life / Devotional

On Sale: September 17th 2019

Price: $16 / $22 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9781546010104

