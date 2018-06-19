¿Quién no quiere eliminar el estrés financiero? ¿Quién no quiere salir de la deuda, alcanzar sus metas financieras, experimentar la alegría que Dios quiere para nosotros y ser libre de bendecir a otros con sus recursos?

Alcance sus metas financieras y reduzca el estrés en su vida con este libro de principios bíblicos del best seller en el New York Times “Una vida de bendición.”

En “Una vida de bendición” el pastor Robert Morris enseña que la generosidad es un componente clave para estar a favor de Dios. Ahora, en “Más allá de toda bendición,” él comparte la importancia de ser un buen administrador, no solo con sus finanzas, sino con cada parte de su vida. El Pastor Morris lo motivará a convertirse en un mejor administrador de su dinero y le brindará lecciones prácticas sobre cómo llevar sus finanzas al siguiente nivel. A través de los principios bíblicos, las historias personales y los testimonios increíbles, aprenderá cómo ser un buen administrador, y que cuando administre adecuadamente sus finanzas, las bendiciones se derramarán en todas las áreas de su vida. Aquí hay una guía para aumentar e ir más lejos con lo que Dios te ha dado y vivir más allá de la bendición.









As a follow-up to his bestseller, Pastor Robert Morris offers biblical principles to reach your financial goals and abundant living.Who doesn’t want to eliminate financial stress? Who doesn’t want to get out of debt, reach their financial goals, experience the joy that God intends for us, and be free to bless others with their resources?In, Pastor Robert Morris teaches that generosity is a key component to being in God’s favor. Now, in BEYOND BLESSED, he shares the importance of being a good steward, not only with your finances, but with every part of your life. Pastor Morris will motivate you to become a better manager of your money, and provide practical lessons on taking your finances to the next level. Through Biblical principles, personal stories, and incredible testimonies, you will learn how to be a good steward, and that when you properly manage your finances, blessings will pour into all areas of your life. Here is a guide to increasing and going further with what God has given you, and living