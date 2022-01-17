The Ink Black Heart
The Ink Black Heart

by Robert Galbraith

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781668600849

USD: $50  /  CAD: $63

ON SALE: August 30th 2022

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Thrillers / Suspense

The latest installment in the highly acclaimed, internationally bestselling Strike series finds Cormoran and Robin ensnared in another winding, wicked case.

PRAISE FOR THE STRIKE SERIES:

"Magnificent"  — Sunday Times
 
"[Galbraith’s] greatest novelistic gifts are her ability to spin wild, intricate plots (witness the astrological elements of this latest book), and to create
colorful, highly individual characters who come instantly alive on the page." — Bill Sheehan, Washington Post

"Finely honed, superbly constructed" — Daily Mail

"A scrupulous plotter and master of misdirection, Galbraith keeps the pages turning." — Guardian

"The work of a master storyteller" Daily Telegraph

"This is a crime series deeply rooted in the real world, where brutality and ugliness are leavened by the oh‑so‑human flaws and virtues of Galbraith's irresistible hero and heroine." — USA Today

"Addictive, murderous fun." — Vox
 
"Compulsively readable." — People

What's Inside

A Cormoran Strike Novel