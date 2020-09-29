The Cormoran Strike Novels, Books 1–4

The first four novels in Robert Galbraith's "wonderfully entertaining" series (Harlan Coben) featuring the private detective Cormoran Strike and his assistant Robin Ellacott.



This omnibus set includes the novels The Cuckoo's Calling, The Silkworm, Career of Evil, and Lethal White. Each of these novels is compulsively readable, with twists at every turn. You may think you know detectives, but you’ve never met one quite like Strike.



"Rowling’s wizardry as a writer is on abundant display…This is a crime series deeply rooted in the real world, where brutality and ugliness are leavened by the oh-so-human flaws and virtues of Galbraith’s irresistible hero and heroine." —USA Today