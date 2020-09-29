The Cormoran Strike Novels, Books 1–4
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Cormoran Strike Novels, Books 1–4

(The Cuckoo's Calling, The Silkworm, Career of Evil, Lethal White)

by

Mulholland Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316263825

USD: $44.99  /  CAD: $56.99

ON SALE: September 29th 2020

Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Private Investigators

PAGE COUNT: 2048

ebook
The first four novels in Robert Galbraith's "wonderfully entertaining" series (Harlan Coben) featuring the private detective Cormoran Strike and his assistant Robin Ellacott. 

This omnibus set includes the novels The Cuckoo's Calling, The Silkworm, Career of Evil, and Lethal White. Each of these novels is compulsively readable, with twists at every turn. You may think you know detectives, but you’ve never met one quite like Strike.

"Rowling’s wizardry as a writer is on abundant display…This is a crime series deeply rooted in the real world, where brutality and ugliness are leavened by the oh-so-human flaws and virtues of Galbraith’s irresistible hero and heroine." —USA Today

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews