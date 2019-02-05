The Knee Injury Bible

types of injuries and pain, and how they happen

which tests are necessary and which are not

what to ask at doctor visits

what to expect when undergoing surgery

basic physical therapy exercises

healthy eating during the recovery period

how to set expectations and return to the activities and sports you love Chapters also include inspiring stories from other patients and prominent athletes to show readers that they are not alone — and they can recover and live normally again.

