The Knee Injury Bible

Everything You Need to Know about Knee Injuries, How to Treat Them, and How They Affect Your Life

From prominent experts in orthopedics and sports medicine, a comprehensive guide for anyone with knee injury or chronic knee pain: how injuries occur, how to treat problems, and how to return to the life and sports you love
Knee pain and knee injury happen to people at any age and across all walks of life. And they are very common: more than 1 million people underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last year. It can be confusing to navigate the many different treatment options, and surgery and physical therapy are taxing processes on many levels. In The Knee Injury Bible, some of the country’s foremost experts on orthopedics and sports medicine combine their expertise to share a definitive resource for patients. In clear, readily understandable language, the authors cover:
  • types of injuries and pain, and how they happen
  • which tests are necessary and which are not
  • what to ask at doctor visits
  • what to expect when undergoing surgery
  • basic physical therapy exercises
  • healthy eating during the recovery period
  • how to set expectations and return to the activities and sports you love
Chapters also include inspiring stories from other patients and prominent athletes to show readers that they are not alone — and they can recover and live normally again.
Genre: Nonfiction / Medical / Orthopedics

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9780738284828

