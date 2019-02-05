Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Knee Injury Bible
Everything You Need to Know about Knee Injuries, How to Treat Them, and How They Affect Your Life
From prominent experts in orthopedics and sports medicine, a comprehensive guide for anyone with knee injury or chronic knee pain: how injuries occur, how to treat problems, and how to return to the life and sports you loveRead More
Knee pain and knee injury happen to people at any age and across all walks of life. And they are very common: more than 1 million people underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last year. It can be confusing to navigate the many different treatment options, and surgery and physical therapy are taxing processes on many levels. In The Knee Injury Bible, some of the country’s foremost experts on orthopedics and sports medicine combine their expertise to share a definitive resource for patients. In clear, readily understandable language, the authors cover:
- types of injuries and pain, and how they happen
- which tests are necessary and which are not
- what to ask at doctor visits
- what to expect when undergoing surgery
- basic physical therapy exercises
- healthy eating during the recovery period
- how to set expectations and return to the activities and sports you love
Chapters also include inspiring stories from other patients and prominent athletes to show readers that they are not alone — and they can recover and live normally again.
