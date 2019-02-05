Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Robert F. LaPrade
Robert F. LaPrade, MD, is a sports medicine certified orthopedic surgeon who practices at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.Read More
Luke O’Brien, PT, MPhty, SCS2, is a physical therapist at the world-renowned Howard Head PT Clinic. He has given talks all over the world for his work involving recovery from sports injuries.
Jorge Chahla, MD, PhD, is an orthopedic surgeon who joined the Steadman Philippon Research Institute as a Regenerative Sports Medicine Fellow.
Luke O’Brien, PT, MPhty, SCS2, is a physical therapist at the world-renowned Howard Head PT Clinic. He has given talks all over the world for his work involving recovery from sports injuries.
Jorge Chahla, MD, PhD, is an orthopedic surgeon who joined the Steadman Philippon Research Institute as a Regenerative Sports Medicine Fellow.
Nicholas Kennedy, MD, is a research assistant and an orthopedia resident at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He also underwent two surgeries for a complex knee injury and provides insight as someone who has been both patient and provider.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Knee Injury Bible
From prominent experts in orthopedics and sports medicine, a comprehensive guide for anyone with knee injury or chronic knee pain: how injuries occur, how to…