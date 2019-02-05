Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Robert F. LaPrade

Robert F. LaPrade, MD, is a sports medicine certified orthopedic surgeon who practices at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.
Luke O’Brien, PT, MPhty, SCS2, is a physical therapist at the world-renowned Howard Head PT Clinic. He has given talks all over the world for his work involving recovery from sports injuries.
Jorge Chahla, MD, PhD, is an orthopedic surgeon who joined the Steadman Philippon Research Institute as a Regenerative Sports Medicine Fellow.

Nicholas Kennedy, MD, is a research assistant and an orthopedia resident at the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He also underwent two surgeries for a complex knee injury and provides insight as someone who has been both patient and provider.
