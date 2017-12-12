



The Print–the third volume in Adams’ celebrated series of books on photographic techniques–has taught generations of photographers how to explore the artistic possibilities of printmaking. Examples of Adams’ own work clarify the principles discussed. This classic handbook distills the knowledge gained through a lifetime in photography and remains as vital today as when it was first published.





The Print takes you step-by-step–from designing and furnishing a darkroom to mounting and displaying your photographs, from making your first print to mastering advanced techniques, such as developer modifications, toning and bleaching, and burning and dodging. Filled with indispensable darkroom techniques and tips, this amply illustrated guide shows how printmaking–the culmination of photography’s creative process–can be used expressively to enhance an image.





“Adams is a clear-thinking writer whose concepts cannot but help the serious photographer.” – New York Times





“A master-class kind of guide from an undisputed master.” – Publishers Weekly





Publisher’s Note: This ebook of The Print works best as a digital companion to the print edition. The ebook was produced by electronically scanning and digitizing a print edition, and as a result, your reading device may display images with halftone or moiré patterns.

Ansel Adams (1902-1984) produced some of the 20th century’s most iconic photographic images and helped nurture the art of photography through his creative innovations and peerless technical mastery.