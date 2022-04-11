Praise for Confess

"For nearly half a century, Halford has been the voice of Judas Priest, screaming for vengeance against nonbelievers."

—Rolling Stone

"Raw and searingly moving, Confess will delight metal heads and music fans alike."—GQ

"Confess can't be reduced to a collection of salacious gay encounters, cocaine binges or romanticized rock'n'roll horror stories. It's a cautionary tale that offers redemption through courage and the changing of times. It's a treasure-trove of heavy metal nuggets and anecdotes that any rock-blog dork would lose their mind over. But most importantly, it's a beautiful exploration of the human condition and one man's capacity for love and self-love."—Forbes

“Salacious revelations….The most hotly anticipated hard-rock autobiography of the year, Rob Halford’s Confess is gossipy, good natured, and hilarious, often unintentionally. It’s also gloriously and relentlessly filthy….With a breezy, down-to-earth frankness…Confess is much more personal story than music memoir…Halford is winningly unpretentious and self-deprecating….In its final stretches, Confess becomes a moving meditation on family, friendship, personal growth, and social progress…[a] revealing and entertaining book.”—Classic Rock Review

"[Halford] didn't pull any punches and he didn't leave anything out. I thought that was very courageous...very heartfelt and very real."—Buzz Osborne, Melvins

"Rob Halford led Judas Priest, and heavy metal itself, out of the Midlands and into the bigtime."

—The Guardian

"Deliciously readable...Confess is a warts-and-all rock'n'roll confessional."—Esquire