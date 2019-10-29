Rob Halford

Rob Halford, an English singer and songwriter, is the lead vocalist for the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Judas Priest, known for his signature wide-ranging voice and his leather-and-studs image, which became hallmarks of the genre. He came out in 1998 and has since spoken out about discrimination and advocated for a number of LGBT issues. Confess is written with Ian Gittins, co-writer of the New York Times bestseller, The Heroin Diaries by Nikki Sixx.