Rob Halford
Rob Halford, an English singer and songwriter, is the lead vocalist for the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Judas Priest, known for his signature wide-ranging voice and his leather-and-studs image, which became hallmarks of the genre. He came out in 1998 and has since spoken out about discrimination and advocated for a number of LGBT issues. Confess is written with Ian Gittins, co-writer of the New York Times bestseller, The Heroin Diaries by Nikki Sixx.Read More
By the Author
Confess
Rob Halford is the legendary frontman of Judas Priest, one of the most successful heavy metal bands of all time.Known as "The Metal God" by…