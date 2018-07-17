"I am a puddle. Confessions of a Christian Mystic brought me to tears with River Jordan's unsettling honesty and transparency. At this same instant, though, I want scream for joy and to run up and down the hallways, shove copies of Confessions into everyone's hand, and insist they sit down right now and read every word. They've got to. For their own sanity, for their salvation, and for their survival.





"This collection is more than a masterful piece of creation. It is, as sincerely and honestly as I can express, a life changer.





"To borrow River's words, it is 'hauntingly clinging.' I don't think I'll ever shake my personal ah-ha's and the me-too's as I moved from chapter to chapter to chapter. River's willingness and fearlessness to be so vulnerable and exposed have validated my soul's experiences. I, too, have seen the gold fill the room and have known the Spirit was there and moving. I have been consumed by the literal light and been changed by my own take-my-breath-away encounters with God and His inexplicable time-and-place shifting powers - but dared to only share what I had seen and felt with just a very, very few - and almost all of them looked back at me as if I was losing it. River has looked at the same things viewed by everyone else on the planet but has seen some things entirely differently. She, also, has been brave enough to tell this same world what they have not seen. But should. And, could.





"I don't know what to say or how to say it, except... She gets it. And, she's put it out there. I can't wait for the rest of the world to get it too."