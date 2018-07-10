River Jordan

River Jordan is an established literary figure, speaker, teacher, and radio host. Her work has been featured by: Publishers Weekly, Booklist, NPR’s Book Talk, Guideposts Magazine, and The Southern Literary Review. She has written four novels and her most recent book is nonfiction: Praying for Strangers: An Adventure of the Human Spirit. Her work has also been featured in anthologies such as Southern Writers on Writing, Southern Sin: True Stories of the Sultry South & Women Behaving Badly, and A Second Blooming. Jordan has spoken at The Southern Festival of Books, Festival of Faith and Writing, and other conferences, book festivals, churches, universities and retreats. She travels the country speaking on The Power of Story, is a regular contributor to Psychology’s Today’s Spirituality blog, and is the host and producer of the literary radio program, Clearstory, which airs from Nashville, TN where she makes her home.