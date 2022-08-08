Orders over $45 ship FREE

Rick Steves Switzerland
by Rick Steves

On Sale

Apr 25, 2023

Page Count

512 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781641715195

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Switzerland

Description

Cross the Alps in a cable car, cruise Lake Geneva, and tour a medieval château: with Rick Steves, Switzerland is yours! Inside Rick Steves Switzerland you'll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Switzerland
  • Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from bustling Zürich to the cozy small-town atmosphere of Appenzell
  • How to connect with culture: Chat with friendly Swiss locals at a mountain retreat, swim in the alpine waters of the Aare River, and treat yourself to delicious cheese fondue
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax over wine and Swiss chocolate
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and mountain towns
  • Detailed maps for exploring on the go
  • Scenic railroad journeys such as the Golden Pass, Gotthard Panorama Express, Bernina Express, Glacier Express, and Chur
  • Useful resources including a packing list, German, French, and Italian phrase guides, a historical overview, and recommended reading, plus tips for visiting Switzerland in the winter
  • Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Complete, up-to-date information on Zürich, Luzern, Central Switzerland, Bern, Murten, Avenches, Gimmelwald and the Berner Oberland, Zermatt and the Matterhorn, Appenzell, Lausanne, Château de Chillon, Montreux, Gruyères, Lugano, Pontresina, Samedan, St. Moritz, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Switzerland.

