Orders over $45 ship FREE

Rick Steves Snapshot Lisbon
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Rick Steves Snapshot Lisbon

by Rick Steves

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $14.99

Regular Price $19.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 4, 2023

Page Count

184 Pages

Publisher

Rick Steves Logo

ISBN-13

9781641715379

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

Description

With Rick Steves, Lisbon is yours to discover! This slim guide excerpted from Rick Steves Portugal includes:
  • Rick's firsthand, up-to-date advice on Lisbon's best sights, restaurants, hotels, and more, plus tips to beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps
  • Top sights and local experiences: Relax and people-watch at an Art Nouveau café, or take a trolley tour of the famed colorful hills. Wander tangled medieval streets and museums of ancient art, and sip delicious port with locals at an authentic fado bar
  • Helpful maps and self-guided walking tours to keep you on track
With selective coverage and Rick's trusted insight into the best things to do and see, Rick Steves Snapshot Lisbon is truly a tour guide in your pocket.

Exploring beyond the city? Pick up Rick Steves Portugal for comprehensive coverage, detailed itineraries, and essential information for planning a countrywide trip.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less