Rick Steves Portugal
Rick Steves Portugal

by Rick Steves

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781641715140

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $20.99

ON SALE: January 24th 2023

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Spain & Portugal

PAGE COUNT: 480

ebook
Stroll Lisbon's cobbled lanes, cruise the Douro River, and soak up the sun on Algarve beaches: experience Portugal with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Portugal you'll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Portugal
  • Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the bone chapel of Évora and the palaces of Sintra to seaside street food and lush vineyards
  • How to connect with culture: Chat with friendly locals over a glass of vinho verde, enjoy a dinner of fresh seafood stew, or spend an evening at a bluesy fado bar
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of local port
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and historic museums
  • Detailed maps for exploring on the go
  • Useful resources including a packing list, a Portuguese phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
  • Over 400 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Complete, up-to-date information on Lisbon, Sintra, Salema, Cape Sagres, Lagos, Tavira, Évora, Nazaré, Batalha, Fátima, Alcobaça, Óbidos, Coimbra, Porto, Peso de Régua, Pinhão, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Portugal.

