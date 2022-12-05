Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Rick Steves Croatia & Slovenia
Stroll along Dubrovnik's ancient walls, hike the idyllic Julian Alps, and set sail on the glimmering Adriatic: with Rick Steves, Croatia and Slovenia are yours to explore! Inside Rick Steves Croatia & Slovenia you'll find:
- Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more in Croatia and Slovenia, with side trips to Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina
- Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
- Top sights and hidden gems, from Roman ruins in the heart of bustling Split to stunning waterfalls and mountains in Slovenia
- How to connect with culture: Taste wines at a vineyard in Hvar, tour museums and Baroque churches in Zagreb, and sample fresh seafood at an open-air market in Dubrovnik
- Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
- The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a glass of local wine
- Self-guided walking tours of lively towns and interesting museums
- Detailed maps for exploring on the go
- Useful resources including a packing list, Slovenian and Croatian phrases, a historical overview, and recommended reading
- Over 800 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
- Complete, up-to-date information on Zagreb, Plitvice Lakes National Park, Istria, Split, Hvar, Korcula, Dubrovnik, the Bay of Kotor, Mostar, Sarajevo, Ljubljana, Lake Bled, the Julian Alps, Logarska Dolina and the Northern Valleys, Ptuj, Maribor, the Karst, Piran, and more
