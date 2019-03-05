Europe's Top 100 Masterpieces

From prehistory to postimpressionism, travel through time and discover Europe’s most iconic works with Rick Steves 100 Masterpieces of European Art & Architecture.





This essay collection features Rick’s unique take on Europe’s best-known works of art, from the Venus de Milo and the Mona Lisa to Picasso’s Guernica, providing historical context as well as a personal examination of the pieces. The book also covers Europe’s most striking architecture, with thought-provoking essays on the Parthenon, Sagrada Familia, Brunelleschi’s Dome, and more that are sure to inspire both history buffs and novice travelers alike.





With trusted insight from Rick’s 40+ years of travel and gorgeous, full-color photos throughout, Rick Steves 100 Masterpieces of European Art & Architecture celebrates nearly 20,000 years of unforgettable art.