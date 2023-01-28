Free shipping on orders $35+

Wild Winemaking
Wild Winemaking

Easy & Adventurous Recipes Going Beyond Grapes, Including Apple Champagne, Ginger–Green Tea Sake, Key Lime–Cayenne Wine, and 142 More

by Richard W. Bender

On Sale

Feb 21, 2018

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612127903

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Wine

Description

Making wine at home just got more fun, and easier, with Richard Bender’s experiments. Whether you’re new to winemaking or a seasoned pro, you’ll find this innovative manual accessible, thanks to its focus on small batches that require minimal equipment and use an unexpected range of readily available fruits, vegetables, flowers, and herbs. The ingredient list is irresistibly curious. How about banana wine or dark chocolate peach? Plum champagne or sweet potato saké? Chamomile, sweet basil, blood orange Thai dragon, kumquat cayenne, and even cannabis rhubarb wines have earned a place in Bender’s flavor collection. Go ahead, give it a try.

What's Inside

