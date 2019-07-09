A pioneering researcher offers a sweeping account of vision and the clues it holds to some of neuroscience’s biggest mysteries





Spotting a face in a crowd is so easy, you take it for granted. But how you do it is one of science’s great mysteries. And vision is involved in nearly one-third of everything a brain does. Explaining how it works reveals more than just how you see. In We Know It When We See It, Harvard neuroscientist Richard Masland tackles vital questions about how the brain processes information — how it perceives, learns, and remembers — through a careful study of the inner life of the eye.





Covering everything from what happens when light hits your retina, to the increasingly sophisticated nerve nets that turn that light into knowledge, to what a computer algorithm must be able to do before it can be called truly “intelligent,” We Know It When We See It is a profound yet approachable investigation into how our bodies make sense of the world.