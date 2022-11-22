Description

In the age of globalization, some claim that where you live doesn’t’t matter: Alaska, Idaho, and Alabama are interchangeable. The world is, after all, flat.



Not so fast. Place, argues the great urbanist Richard Florida, is not only important, it’s more important than ever. In fact, choosing a place to live is as important to your happiness as choosing a spouse or career. And some regions, recent surveys show, really are happier than others. In Who’s Your City, Creative Class guru Richard Florida reports on this growing body of research that tells us what qualities of cities and towns actually make people happy — and he explains how to use these ideas to make your own choices. This indispensable guide to how people can choose where to live and what those choices mean to their lives and their communities is essential reading for everyone from urban planners and mayors to recent graduates.