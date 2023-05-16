I NTRODUCTION

The art, the craft, the science of beekeeping cannot be covered in a single book. The volume of information is simply too great. Furthermore, it is not necessary to learn everything the first year. However, you do need a certain broad exposure and a feeling for where you are headed. This book intends to give you that exposure and that sense of direction.

Without question, this is a book for beginners, although novices who have kept bees for a season or so can also benefit from it. It will take you through the first year, from spring to spring. Use the information here as a point of departure—and keep on reading about bees.

As with any endeavor, a certain amount of misinformation about bees and beekeeping is extant. Be selective in your reading and be hesitant in taking information on faith. Know your source, ask questions, and be sure the answers make sense.

This book is based on the experience of beekeeping in the northeastern United States. In this region, the active season for a honey bee colony begins in late April and extends through the end of September. Bees in other parts of the country have the same basic cycle, with adjustments in the calendar to reflect the climate and the specific forage available.

CHAPTER 1



B EFORE W E S TART

Most new beekeepers come into this exciting endeavor as hobbyists. Their whole attitude toward beekeeping is colored by this approach—it’s relaxed, casual, and looks like fun—let’s try it out. Beekeeping can be an enjoyable hobby. However, it can also be a disappointing failure. Beekeeping requires preparation, ongoing attention, and commitment. It requires knowledge—of bees, of growing things, and about the natural world in general. Beekeeping requires a certain amount of interaction with others in the beekeeping world, although this does not have to be an involved interaction.

The Beekeeper’s Commitment

Too many novice beekeepers do not recognize the level of commitment they must have. They do not know that, over the long run, for every beekeeper who succeeds, there are probably two or three who do not. How many of you have been in a classroom or a training program where the instructor says at the outset, “Look at the person on your right; now look at the person on your left. One of you won’t be here next year (or next week or next month).” Beekeeping is like that.

Furthermore, not all beekeepers are truly bee keepers. Some are beehavers. They develop an initial enthusiasm, acquire some bees, perhaps learn about them and work with them for a while, and then lose interest. Or perhaps they never develop any real knowledge or enthusiasm at all. One way or the other they become beehavers: they have some bees in the backyard but are not truly keeping them. The bees keep themselves. All may be well for a while, but in the long run, this seldom has a happy ending.

To be a successful beekeeper means to be a committed beekeeper, one who learns about the bees, comes to understand them, works with them on a regular basis, and enjoys them. If you believe your involvement might be something less than this, perhaps beekeeping is not for you.

It is difficult to keep bees if you don’t have contact at some level with other beekeepers and with sources of new developments—government agencies; universities; and local, state, or national beekeeper organizations. All of these sources are an important part of the overall beekeeping picture. Contact can be as simple as membership in a beekeepers’ club or association or regular reading of a beekeepers’ magazine. Taking both approaches is not too much. Beekeeping is a dynamic endeavor. Problems arise, solutions are worked out, research is undertaken, new knowledge comes to the fore continually. Knowledge of bees and of beekeeping has increased immensely in recent years, as have the problems. A beekeeper who is out of touch will be quickly overwhelmed.

Some individuals who take up beekeeping do so because they need bees for pollination. They want bees on their property to take care of their crops, whether it be a small home garden or a commercial operation. They need the bees to ensure an adequate crop. Their approach is to obtain one or several colonies, put the bees out in a corner of the property, and forget about them, assuming they will take care of themselves. And the bees will, for a while. But the facts of bee life—disease, drought, an unusually harsh winter, predators, any or all of these problems and others—can cause the colony to weaken and to die. It happens regularly in nature. We don’t think about it because we don’t see it, but a colony of honey bees often has a tenuous grip on life in North America, especially in the more northerly regions. Feral colonies die regularly. They are replaced almost as regularly by swarms from other feral colonies or from a beekeeper’s holdings. But this is not a desirable situation. We are not in control, and with the problems mentioned earlier, we must be. Someone who wants bees on his or her property, but does not wish to care for them, should think seriously of finding a beekeeper who is willing to establish colonies on the property in question: It is a much more satisfactory approach in the long run. With all of these thoughts in mind, let’s now prepare to get started.

Dimensions of Beekeeping

Beekeeping is multifaceted. It is much more than placing a hive in the backyard, visiting it a couple of times a year, and reaping the benefits in terms of honey and pollination. I will discuss the actual benefits, the returns, later on, but for now, what must go into this new endeavor? What are the dimensions, the scope, of the activity you are about to undertake? How much time is involved? What is the cost? In what ways will it be restrictive? We will address each of these in turn.

Time

The time devoted to keeping bees does not have to be great. It may be only a few hours per year—once you are past the initial learning period. Of course, it also might be many hours. As with most endeavors, what you get back is proportionate to what you put in. Furthermore, some people have different goals when they take up with bees.

No matter what your goals, the first time commitment should be to learning. This is accomplished by reading, attending an informal bee school and a workshop or two, attending occasional club or association meetings, and talking with other beekeepers. Many individuals undertake beekeeping with a minimum of preparation, believing that they can just dive in and pick up the requisite knowledge on the fly. It doesn’t work that way. Success comes only after the acquisition of basic knowledge. Plan on a commitment of learning time that will be heavy during the first year or so and less as time passes.

Given a basic level of understanding and a willingness to continue learning at a modest level, you should plan on visiting your bees at least once every 2 weeks during the active season, perhaps more often in the spring as the new season is getting underway and certainly less often in the winter. However, bees should never be totally ignored, even in winter. Life goes on in the colony year-round.

Individual visits per hive may be quite brief, depending on the season and your reason for being at the hive. Some visits may last a minute or two; others involving a specific task may last 20 to 30 minutes per hive, although usually not longer. Most visits that involve opening the hive are a substantial disruption to colony life but serve an important purpose. Although you can skip visits now and then (beekeepers are allowed to go on vacation), ignoring the bees for weeks on end only leads to problems. Some endeavors or hobbies can be picked up or put down at will. Beekeeping is different. Chores not done at the proper time usually cannot be done as well later, if they can be done at all.

All in all, the time involved in keeping bees is not great, once you are past the first year. The dimensions of the involvement should become clearer as you progress through the book. But the intensity of this effort deserves some thought.

Money

Why are you going to keep bees? Most new beekeepers see it as an interesting hobby, and if they can make money on the side, so much the better. Others go into it with the specific intent of making money: a new beekeeper seldom does. An experienced beekeeper may, but no one should count on it. Far too many variables and problems exist for any beekeeper to ever be completely in control. Go into beekeeping strictly as a hobby. Expect it to cost money. Initially, it will be all outgo. If, after a couple of years, you have surplus honey to sell—that’s wonderful. In time, you may even have enough hives to go into crop pollination in a small way. Eventually, if all is going well, perhaps you can turn this hobby into a sideline business, but don’t base your future on it now. Wait until you see what it’s all about.

So, how is the first season going to treat your pocketbook? I’ll throw out a ballpark figure now and address this topic in a little more detail in the section on equipment. For now, assume an expenditure of $150 to $200, depending on sources and quality, to set up a complete hive with a couple of honey supers, bees included. Necessary additional equipment, such as smoker, hive tool, veil, and so on, may cost another $60 to $75. Although in the past it was sometimes possible to recover part of this investment through honey production during the first or second season, it is highly unlikely that you can do so in today’s economy. In recent years, the cost of beekeeping equipment and supplies has risen much, much faster than the value of honey.

The Down Side

Beekeeping is not all pleasure. It does have a down side—as most things in life do.

Some beekeepers have a partner and they work their hives together. However, most beekeepers are loners. You will be out there by yourself, in the heat, sticky to your elbows, bees buzzing about, a veil in place so you can’t scratch or blow your nose or take a drink of water. Occasionally, you will infuriate the bees, and they will find ways to get under your veil, up your sleeves, or into some other place you might not want to discuss in polite company. There is nothing more disconcerting than to realize that a bee is inside your pants, crawling up your leg, and already at knee level. As you move about, your clothing is eventually going to pinch the bee and cause it to sting. You have two choices: leave the beeyard and disrobe carefully so the bee can escape, or slap where the bee is and kill it. It won’t go away by itself.

Do not discount the heat, the weight of the equipment, and the discomfort of work in a beeyard. These discomforts are not a regular feature of beekeeping, but there are times when you will find yourself wondering what you are doing in this position, the hive open and its parts strewn about you, bees everywhere, sweat streaming—and suddenly, you realize that there is a bee inside the veil. But like so many negative experiences, it will be soon forgotten. You will go back there again and have a great time. Just be aware that life in the beeyard does have its challenges.

The Up Side

Without question, there is an up side to beekeeping that far outweighs any down side. Why else have thousands of individuals persisted with it for so many years? Go to any gathering of beekeepers and listen to them talk with enthusiasm, even about their problems. Go to a beeyard on a pleasant summer day and sit there. Immerse yourself in the calmness and serenity of the scene, watch the bees coming and going, sometimes indulging in so-called play time. If beekeeping is truly for you, you will not be able to resist.

Stings

Honey bees sting. Every one knows this. It is a fact of life. In the beekeeper’s scheme of things, stings are usually but a minor irritation. Consider that if bees could not sting, we would probably not have any particular interest in them. Stinging is a defensive behavior. It is this defensive behavior that allows a colony of bees to store away large quantities of honey with minimum likelihood that it will be taken from them by predators. They are able to defend themselves, their home, and their wealth. Because they can store surplus honey, bees can survive the winter in relatively large numbers and can greet the new growing season ready to work. Under normal circumstances, that work results in more stores of honey—some for us, some for them. So stinging has a positive side. But it can create problems.

A bee sting itself is an interesting event, not a particularly scary one. A single sting, although momentarily painful, normally has no persistent aftereffects. A beekeeper probably does not even experience any distinct pain. I will discuss this later, but first, let’s consider bee sting reactions, especially as perceived by the general public.

B EE S TINGS Some people find it hard to believe that stinging is a defensive action when apparently they have been doing nothing to stimulate a stinging incident. A closer analysis of the event, however, usually uncovers the stimulus. A bee stings in defense of its person or its home. A bee is not a thinking creature but a reactive one. If something takes place that the bee perceives to be an attack, it reacts. Sticking your nose into a flower where a bee is sipping nectar is perceived by the bee as an aggressive action, even though your intentions are benign. Swatting at a bee that flies near you is clearly an aggressive act and can trigger a defensive reaction in the bee. Walking too close to a hive can also be perceived as aggression by the bees, especially if the hive has been subjected to some kind of harassment in the recent past—vandalism, for instance, or animal depredation. Some animals are willing to put up with a few stings and persistently annoy the bees to get at the goodies in the hive. In such instances, the bees are especially reactive for hours or even days later. And finally, there are people who are stung for no other reason than they simply are there. Either their body chemistry annoys the bees or they are wearing a fragrance (perfume, deodorant, or hair dressing, for example) that is attractive or offensive to the bees. These people walk near a colony of bees and find themselves being stung. Bees’ lives are governed by odors and their “noses” are very sensitive.

Many people believe they are allergic to bee stings. Some have been told by their physicians that they are allergic and to consider any insect sting life threatening. Often, these people are not truly allergic. They may suffer from swelling and pain but these are confined to the single area of the sting site. It is better to be safe than sorry. The line between local and systemic reactions is often quite fuzzy and physicians deliberately (and properly) err on the side of caution. Furthermore, although each successive sting usually elicits a milder reaction as the body becomes resistant, it can work the other way, with subsequent stings being more serious.

Reaction to Stings

We can consider three general levels of bee sting reaction. In the first, the victim is stung, the bee departs, the stinger is removed, and there are few, if any, aftereffects. This is the usual beekeeper reaction. There may be pain, intense or minimal, for a minute or so, and a welt left by the sting. Perhaps the sting site itches. Usually, the incident is over and forgotten soon, although some itching or minor discomfort may persist for several hours. Most people react to a bee sting in this way.

In the second level of reaction, swelling may take place. The swelling may be severe, startling, even scary. It may persist for a day or two. Although disturbing, unpleasant, and perhaps painful, this reaction alone should not be viewed as life threatening. It is generally considered to be a local reaction and it will go away. I do not believe it is properly termed an allergic reaction. (In my own case, I react this way to a single sting once every year or so. Otherwise, my reactions are minor, forgotten in a moment or two.)

The third level of reaction is of considerably more concern. The initial reaction to the sting may be as in either of the two levels just described—a welt or a serious swelling. Then other symptoms follow: nausea, body rash, difficulty in breathing, and dizziness all suggest the onset of anaphylactic shock, a life-threatening situation. Medical help must be sought immediately. People who suffer this level of reaction should consider themselves allergic and should either stay away from bees completely or at the very least carry a sting kit prescribed by their physician. It is also possible to have a series of shots that desensitize the body to stings.

Tolerance to Stings

Beekeepers who are stung regularly usually build up a tolerance to stings. Two things happen: First, the beekeeper, after being stung a few times, realizes that stings are not such a big deal and tends to ignore them; second, the body builds a tolerance to stings and no longer reacts as strongly. The beekeeper flicks the sting out and continues work. To build and maintain such a tolerance in the body requires that the individual be stung periodically—about once every 10 days seems to be effective. After a winter with no stings, the tolerance may wear off and have to be reestablished. A few stings in the early season will take care of this.

For some people, there is a different outcome for stings. Instead of building a tolerance, they begin to react more and more to each successive stinging incident, ultimately developing a true allergy and requiring medical assistance. This can happen to beekeepers and nonbeekeepers alike, and has been observed in members of beekeepers’ families, even those who do not normally work with the bees. Apparently, the repeated breathing of particles of dried venom or other bee-related materials, which adhere to the beekeeper’s clothing and are carried into the house, contributes to this type of increasing intolerance. One adverse reaction may not be enough to positively diagnose an allergic condition, but again, it is better to seek medical advice and to be safe rather than sorry.

Effect of Sting on the Bee

A sting, of course, has an effect on the bee—it is fatal. A bee’s stinger is barbed and has moving parts. When the bee stings, the stinger penetrates the victim’s skin and is held there by the barbs. The bee pulls away and leaves the stinger in the victim. Unfortunately for the bee, a portion of its anatomy is left attached to the stinger—specifically, the venom sac and the related glands and muscles. The bee is able to fly away but will die, perhaps in minutes, perhaps in hours. The bee may continue to fly about the victim, buzzing and threatening to sting again. Of course, it cannot sting again—it no longer has a stinger—but the victim does not necessarily know which bee has stung and may react by swatting, perhaps provoking other bees to sting. In addition to the stinger left in place, the bee also has left behind an alarm odor, which is a stimulus for other bees to sting.

Coping with Stings

Meanwhile, the stinger is doing its work. The stinger itself has two moving parts, or lancets, which make up the shaft. When the bee stings, the shaft penetrates and is held by the barbs near the tip. The pulsating action of the victim’s muscles cause one lancet to then penetrate deeper. This first lancet is held in place by the barbs, acting as an anchor while the second one penetrates. The muscles continue to work the shaft progressively deeper. All the while, venom is being pumped from the attached sac into the wound through the center of the shaft. You can short-circuit this action by removing the stinger when you first feel the sting. By doing this quickly, you will receive a minimum dose of venom. Remove the stinger by scraping it out with a fingernail or your hive tool, for instance. Do not grab the stinger directly and pull. Doing so will squeeze the venom sac and further inject you with venom. Finally, a puff of smoke on the sting site will help to mask the alarm odor.

Of course, if the sting is persistently painful, you may want to treat the symptoms. Remedies abound. You can buy lotions made for the purpose, but usually any of the folk remedies you hear about will help. For instance, a dab of mud, a paste of baking soda and water, an ice cube, a drop or two of honey—these and many more will give relief until the pain stops.

One last thought: stings do hurt children more. It may be at least partly psychological, although their smaller size probably is a factor as well. No matter what the reason, most children genuinely seem to hurt more than older folks. Put something on the sting site quickly and give lots of sympathy.

Legal Considerations

Most states have an apiary inspection program that regulates beekeeping to some extent. The scope of this regulation is slowly expanding in many places, and some municipalities have now imposed their own codes, primarily in the form of bans or restrictions. Historically, beehives have been regulated for the detection and the control of honey bee brood diseases. One disease, in particular, is highly contagious among bee colonies and can cause their demise. Today, we are also concerned with controlling the spread of two species of parasitic mites and of the Africanized bee, all of which have entered this country in recent years, are spreading, and are creating severe problems. Disease and mites can and do kill honey bee colonies: left unchecked, they can be devastating. The Africanized bee is a potentially serious threat to humans.

Although such problems are increasing, the condition of the economy in recent years has caused both state and federal budgets to be cut in many areas. In some instances, these cuts have had a severe impact on bee inspection programs. Some states have had their inspection programs reduced, whereas others have had them cut entirely. More pressure has been put on individual beekeepers first to recognize, then to control or to eliminate, disease and mites. This is perhaps as it should be, but many beekeepers do not realize, or do not accept, that their world is changing. They still expect some higher authority to solve all of their problems. We will be able to continue keeping bees successfully only after all beekeepers come to understand the state of beekeeping today, and accept their responsibilities.

Regulations about Bees

No federal laws exist in this country that regulate beekeeping, except the one that bans the importation of live bees. The parasitic mites mentioned above are not native to the Western Hemisphere and have been in North America only since the mid-1980s. We do not know specifically how they came into this country, but they were probably brought in illegally with queen bees—a violation of this federal ban.

Laws or regulations governing bees do exist at the state level and vary from state to state. Some states totally ban importation of live bees. Others allow importation, but only when specific conditions are met (for instance, a certificate of inspection from the originating state showing that the bees were inspected within a certain recent period and are free of disease and mites). As the Africanized bee spreads, further regulation is probable. Some moves have been made toward more uniform regulations from state to state, but little progress has been made.

It is the responsibility of each individual beekeeper to be aware of the specific laws and regulations of the state(s) in which he or she keeps bees and to follow these laws and regulations faithfully. Too much is at stake to allow anyone to go his or her own way. Mites, undetected or untreated, can wipe out a beekeeper’s holdings. Seemingly unprovoked stinging attacks, as from Africanized bees or from any bees that the public may perceive to be Africanized, can result in a total ban of bees from specified areas. Unfortunately, the public and the representatives of many official agencies who should be better informed, do not understand the scope and importance of honeybees to our way of life. Perhaps we will someday have alternatives, but for now we cannot do without honey bees. It is not an exaggeration to say that our present diet, a large part of our environment, and, in turn, our way of life is dependent on the pollination services of honeybees.

Your mentor, if you have one, your local beekeeping organization, or your local equipment supplier should be able to help you find out about the laws and regulations in your state and municipality. Other sources include your state’s department of agriculture and the cooperative extension system.

History of Beekeeping

The history of beekeeping may sound like a rather dull topic to someone who is anxious to get some bees and begin. However, certain of our practices, techniques, and current attitudes result from or are carried over from the earlier days of beekeeping. It is thus helpful to know at least a smattering of the history of the craft.

Bees have been kept, or at least exploited, as far back as we have records. Primitive people robbed bees of their honey, as is evidenced by ancient cave paintings. Stone-Age people probably kept bees in some manner and can be considered the first beekeepers. After that early period, we can identify at least three eras of beekeeping: the first, from ancient times until about 1500; the second, from about 1500 until 1850; and the third, from 1850 until the present. Perhaps we are now actually in a fourth era, one marked by extensive research and resultant discoveries, by the ever-increasing role of bees as pollinators of commercial crops, by the pressures of human growth and population, and by the problems of the day—mites and Africanized bees.

The First Era

During the first era, pre-1500, beekeeping was more properly beehaving; that is, people had, rather than kept, bees. The term still has application today. In those early days, bees were exploited more than kept. Honey was, no doubt, simply collected from a hollow tree or whatever other space the bees had found to build their nest. When bees were kept in containers provided by the beekeeper, these early hives were small, probably by necessity, because in early times tools were limited and large containers hard to come by. Furthermore, because of the beekeeper’s limited knowledge of bees and colony management, swarming was encouraged. Collecting swarms was the only method available to increase holdings and to replace winter losses. Small containers would also encourage swarming. Hives were made of whatever was available to the particular culture—pottery, woven material, mud and wattle, or a section of hollow log. Later, the more advanced societies employed skeps (domed hives made of twisted straw).