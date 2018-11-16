Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cypher

Cypher

by

The gripping sequel to Rich Larson’s beautiful and gut-wrenching debut Annex about two outsiders surviving, fighting back, and finding family at the end of the world.
The invasion is over, but not all the aliens are gone. As the outside world learns what happened to the city, Violet and Bo struggle to keep their ally Gloom hidden from prying eyes.
Those in power believe he is the key to unlocking the invaders’ technology, and will stop at nothing to capture him.
All the while, the invasion’s survivors are being drawn to a mysterious anomaly that might be their destruction — or their salvation from an even greater threat.
The Violet Wars
Annex
Cypher

 

Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Alien Contact

On Sale: September 8th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780316416573

Orbit Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"An exciting twist on a hostile-alien-takeover drama... This exhilarating tale hurtles briskly to its heartfelt conclusion."—Washington Post on Annex

"Rich Larson has an amazing knack for capturing the lonesomeness of growing up, and how much random cruelty and steadfast companionship there is in childhood. Not to mention, just how alien and scary families can be."—Charlie Jane Anders on Annex

"A thrilling and imaginative entry into the alien invasion genre with two fierce and desperate young protagonists you won't be able to stop rooting for."—Fonda Lee, World Fantasy Award-winning author of Jade City on Annex

"An energetic, nonstop adventure."—Chicago Tribune on Annex

"Wunderkind Rich Larson's Annex gives us nonstop action set pieces as breathtakingly clever as they are relentless and a vivid, compelling cast. Sequels now, please!"—Mike Allen, author of Unseaming on Annex

"Rich Larson presents a uniquely compelling apocalypse--equal parts frightening and touching."—Alex White, author of A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe on Annex

"Annex is a ferocious sci-fi fairy tale--a warm, thrilling adventure about what happens after the end of the world. Both epic and intimate in equal measure, this one's a joy and a blast, from beginning to end."—Cherie Priest, author of Boneshaker and I Am Princess X on Annex

"Annex's combination of a likable and diverse cast of characters with breakneck, engaging action-all against the background of an evocative and sinister world-make it an accomplished and impressive debut."—Booklist

"Larson's breakneck pace end up making [Annex] exhilarating, and well worth waiting for the next volume."—Locus

"Deftly plotted and packing a few interesting twists, Annex delivers."—Kirkus

"Insightful and piercing."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on Annex

Read More Read Less

The Violet Wars