With twists and turns that will blow you away, TWISTED TRUTHS is a sexy, action-packed suspense at its very best.



“A pure adrenaline rush.”–RT Book Reviews



You can’t escape the past . . .

Noni is desperate. Her infant niece has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is a private detective with too many secrets to count—and more enemies than he can name. A man who walked away from Noni without any warning a year ago, a man who broke her heart. But with Talia’s life on the line, Noni needs his help now more than ever—and this time, she won’t take no for an answer . . .





The moment Denver Jones sees Noni, the memories come rushing back. The fire in her eyes. The determination in her voice. The danger of having her in his life. Denver had to push her away once, but now with vicious criminals threatening Noni and her niece, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect them. But enemies from his past are circling, and they’ll use anything—and anyone—to get to Denver.