Twisted Truths
With twists and turns that will blow you away, TWISTED TRUTHS is a sexy, action-packed suspense at its very best.
“A pure adrenaline rush.”–RT Book Reviews
You can’t escape the past . . .
Noni is desperate. Her infant niece has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is a private detective with too many secrets to count—and more enemies than he can name. A man who walked away from Noni without any warning a year ago, a man who broke her heart. But with Talia’s life on the line, Noni needs his help now more than ever—and this time, she won’t take no for an answer . . .
The moment Denver Jones sees Noni, the memories come rushing back. The fire in her eyes. The determination in her voice. The danger of having her in his life. Denver had to push her away once, but now with vicious criminals threatening Noni and her niece, he’ll do whatever it takes to protect them. But enemies from his past are circling, and they’ll use anything—and anyone—to get to Denver.
Praise
"TOP PICK! 4 1/2 stars! A pure adrenaline rush...Zanetti proves that when it comes to RS, she is in a class by herself!"—RT Book Reviews on Twisted Truths
"Twisted Truths is a nonstop, action packed suspense blended in with just the right amount of romance and steam."
—Harlequinjunkie.com
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 stars! Rebecca Zanetti's novels have become my comfort food."
—Night Owl Reviews on Twisted Truths
"Twisted Truths stayed true to its title and had many twists and turns that kept this fast paced story on overdrive."
—GuiltyPleasuresBookReviews.com
"Absolutely fabulous! What a great conclusion to the series!"
—Obsessive Reading Disorder on Twisted Truths
"Zanetti balances the adventure and menace with a relatable romance. The result is a story that's sexy and emotional, and filled with a rich look at love in all its forms."—Washington Post on Deadly Silence
"TOP PICK! 4 1/2 STARS! Emotionally charged and sexy action-packed thriller. It doesn't get better than this!"—RT Book Reviews on Deadly Silence
"Budget your time, readers, because this is one that's hard to put down."—HeroesandHeartbreakers.com on Deadly Silence
"Fans of the Sins Brothers will love this new spin-off series, and lovers of romantic suspense will be drawn to the sinister overarching plot line that is sure to haunt the Jones brothers throughout the series. Twisted and intense."—Gravetells.com on Deadly Silence
"Rebecca Zanetti is on fire. Her last few books are some of her very best and she continues that streak with this book. When I think about this book words like 'intense' and 'fierce' come to mind."—Scandalicious on Deadly Silence
"Total Surrender is action packed, thrilling, and heart-stopping romantic suspense at its best."—Harlequinjunkie.com
"WOW! I could not put Blind Faith down. [It] is a fast-paced, action-packed thriller that will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time."—Freshfiction.com
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 stars! The rich world of romantic suspense gets even better with the first in Zanetti's tremendous, new, paranormal-edged series. Zanetti pulls together a heady mix of sexy sizzle, emotional punch and high-stakes danger in this truly outstanding tale. Brava!"
--RT Book Reviews on Forgotten Sins
