Free shipping on orders $35+

Tasting Beer, 2nd Edition
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Tasting Beer, 2nd Edition

An Insider's Guide to the World's Greatest Drink

by Randy Mosher

Foreword by Ray Daniels

Foreword by Sam Calagione

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover Trade Paperback
ebook
Hardcover Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 4, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Apr 4, 2017

Page Count

376 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612127781

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Beer

Description

This completely updated second edition of the best-selling beer resource features the most current information on beer styles, flavor profiles, sensory evaluation guidelines, craft beer trends, food and beer pairings, and draft beer systems. You’ll learn to identify the scents, colors, flavors, mouth-feel, and vocabulary of the major beer styles — including ales, lagers, weissbeirs, and Belgian beers — and develop a more nuanced understanding of your favorite brews with in-depth sections on recent developments in the science of taste. Spirited drinkers will also enjoy the new section on beer cocktails that round out this comprehensive volume.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“An excellent way to get a professional grounding in beer.” — Cicerone Certification Program

Mosher writes about beer and all its components with wit and authority in a manner that telecasts an excellent palate; to have this man explain the intricacies of beermaking is a revelation.” — Chicago Tribune

“Tasting Beer is a must-have for even the most casual of beer dabblers.” — Wisconsin State Journal

Tasting Beer is possibly the best book on beer ever written and should be on the shelves of anyone remotely interested in the bubbly beverage.” — Pensacola News Journal

Randy Mosher succeeds in filling Tasting Beer with encyclopedic details without watering any of them down.” — Austin American-Statesman

This is a book that has been crying out to be written – a book that gets to the heart of where the colors, aromas, and flavors of the beer in your glass come from.” — Inside Beer
Read More Read Less