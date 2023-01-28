Free shipping on orders $35+
Tasting Beer, 2nd Edition
An Insider's Guide to the World's Greatest Drink
Description
This completely updated second edition of the best-selling beer resource features the most current information on beer styles, flavor profiles, sensory evaluation guidelines, craft beer trends, food and beer pairings, and draft beer systems. You’ll learn to identify the scents, colors, flavors, mouth-feel, and vocabulary of the major beer styles — including ales, lagers, weissbeirs, and Belgian beers — and develop a more nuanced understanding of your favorite brews with in-depth sections on recent developments in the science of taste. Spirited drinkers will also enjoy the new section on beer cocktails that round out this comprehensive volume.
“An excellent way to get a professional grounding in beer.” — Cicerone Certification Program
“Mosher writes about beer and all its components with wit and authority in a manner that telecasts an excellent palate; to have this man explain the intricacies of beermaking is a revelation.” — Chicago Tribune
“Tasting Beer is a must-have for even the most casual of beer dabblers.” — Wisconsin State Journal
“Tasting Beer is possibly the best book on beer ever written and should be on the shelves of anyone remotely interested in the bubbly beverage.” — Pensacola News Journal
“Randy Mosher succeeds in filling Tasting Beer with encyclopedic details without watering any of them down.” — Austin American-Statesman
“This is a book that has been crying out to be written – a book that gets to the heart of where the colors, aromas, and flavors of the beer in your glass come from.” — Inside Beer
