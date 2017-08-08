Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

An Unbroken Agony

Haiti, from Revolution to the Kidnapping of a President

by

On February 29, 2004, the first democratically elected president of Haiti, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was forced to leave his country. The president was kidnapped, along with his Haitian-American wife, by American soldiers and flown to the isolated Central African Republic. In An Unbroken Agony, best-selling author and social justice advocate Randall Robinson chronicles his own cross-Atlantic journey to rescue the Haitian president from captivity in Africa while also connecting the fate of Aristide's presidency to the Haitian people's century-long quest for self-determination.
Genre: Nonfiction / History / Modern

On Sale: May 6th 2008

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 304

ISBN-13: 9780465070534

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

