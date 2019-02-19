Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Awakening
How America Can Turn from Moral and Economic Destruction Back to Greatness
Ralph Reed is a perennial commentator on CNN, NBC, CBS, and Fox News, who has a support database of 18 million voters. He has advised presidential candidates for the last six election cycles. Highly respected by conservatives and liberals alike, Reed outlines why and how our country will awaken from its current destructive path and return to a new age of blessing.
