Goodnight, Constellations

Explore the stars and well-known constellations with your baby or toddler in this delightfully illustrated star-filled board book.

Introduce your little stargazers to the wonders of the cosmos with this charming and whimsical constellations board book. From Ursa Major and Leo to Cassiopeia and Taurus, little ones will soon be able to pick out some magical animals and people in the night sky. Each spread includes a delightfully illustrated picture of a constellation, complete with its major stars and the constellation’s name in both English and Latin. The perfect addition to bedtime books along with a healthy dose of inspiration for the littlest stargazers.

