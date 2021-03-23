From the author of A Bend in the Stars, an epic, exhilarating adventure as three generations of women from the same family travel through time to prevent the Chernobyl disaster and right the wrongs of their past.



On April 26th, 1986 in the Soviet Union, the renowned Russian scientist Anna Berkov is jolted awake in her bed. It's the moment that Reactor Number Four of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant has been torn apart. It's also the first time she travels through time. She lands in 1992, at a station in the middle of the Armenian mountains, only to discover a young woman, her estranged daughter Molly, shot in the chest. Realizing the devastation her absence has caused, she begins a journey to key moments in the past to set her family's future on the right path—and prevent Chernobyl.



Molly, growing up in the Russian enclave of the Philadelphia suburbs in the 1970s, has never known her biological mother, the famous scientist. She finds solace and comfort in the world of comic books, and soon begins to write her own, Atomic Anna, about time‑traveling superheroes in the Armenian mountains. She's determined to understand her family's history and build her future as an artist. Then she meets the volatile, charismatic Viktor, and their whirlwind romance sets her life on a very different course…



Raisa has grown up with her grandparents, helping them in their butcher shop after school, while her mother, Molly, is lost to a rootless lifestyle of drugs and bad choices. She finds comfort in mathematic formulas and scientific possibility, as well as her friendship with the kind boy next door. Then, a chance meeting with an elderly woman, who seems like she's from another time, sets her on a course to realizing what her science experiments have been leading to…



Atomic Anna is the sweeping journey of the Berkov women across time, space and three generations. Together, they must prevent the greatest nuclear disaster of the 20th century, repair the decades of hurt and abandonment passed down from mother to daughter, and ensure that Molly's life doesn't end that night in the Armenian mountains.