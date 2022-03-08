A Voice in the Wilderness
A Voice in the Wilderness

A Pioneering Biologist Explains How Evolution Can Help Us Solve Our Biggest Problems

by Professor Joseph L Graves Jr., Ph.D

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668616109

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Life Sciences / Evolution

Why understanding evolution—the most reviled branch of science—can help us all, from fighting pandemics to undoing racism 

Evolutionary science has long been regarded as conservative, a tool for enforcing regressive ideas, particularly about race and gender. But in A Voice in the Wilderness, evolutionary biologist Joseph L. Graves Jr.—once styled as the “Black Darwin”—argues that his field is essential to social justice. He shows, for example, why biological races do not exist. He dismantles recent work in “human biodiversity” seeking genes to explain the achievements of different ethnic groups. He decimates homophobia, sexism, and classism as well. 

As a pioneering Black biologist, a leftist, and a Christian, Graves uses his personal story—his journey from a child of Jim Crow to a major researcher and leader of his peers—to rewrite his field. A Voice in the Wilderness is a powerful work of scientific anti-racism and a moving account of a trailblazing life.   

