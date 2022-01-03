Why understanding evolution—the most reviled branch of science—can help us all, from fighting pandemics to undoing racism

Evolutionary science has long been regarded as conservative, a tool for enforcing regressive ideas, particularly about race and gender. But in A Voice in the Wilderness, evolutionary biologist Joseph Graves —once styled the “Black Darwin”—argues that his field is essential to social justice. He shows, for example, why biological races do not exist. He dismantles recent work in “human biodiversity” seeking genes to explain the achievements of different ethnic groups. He decimates homophobia, sexism, and classism, as well.

As a pioneering Black biologist, a leftist, and a Christian, Graves uses his personal story—his journey from a child of the Jim Crow south to a major researcher and leader of his peers—to rewrite his field. A Voice in the Wilderness is a powerful work of scientific antiracism and a moving account of a trailblazing life.