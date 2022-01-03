A Voice in the Wilderness
A Pioneering Biologist Explains How Evolution Can Help Us Solve Our Biggest Problems

by Professor Joseph L Graves Jr., Ph.D

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541600713

USD: $30  /  CAD: $38

ON SALE: September 13th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Life Sciences / Evolution

PAGE COUNT: 384

Why understanding evolution—the most reviled branch of science—can help us all, from fighting pandemics to undoing racism 

Evolutionary science has long been regarded as conservative, a tool for enforcing regressive ideas, particularly about race and gender. But in A Voice in the Wilderness, evolutionary biologist Joseph Graves —once styled the “Black Darwin”—argues that his field is essential to social justice. He shows, for example, why biological races do not exist. He dismantles recent work in “human biodiversity” seeking genes to explain the achievements of different ethnic groups. He decimates homophobia, sexism, and classism, as well. 

As a pioneering Black biologist, a leftist, and a Christian, Graves uses his personal story—his journey from a child of the Jim Crow south to a major researcher and leader of his peers—to rewrite his field. A Voice in the Wilderness is a powerful work of scientific antiracism and a moving account of a trailblazing life. 

