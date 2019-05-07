Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Forever Strong
On the beautiful Hawaiian Islands, not all is paradise in this high-stakes, action-packed romantic suspense.
Jiang Ying Yue believed her kidnapping was a case of wrong place, wrong time. Why would anyone want to harm her? But when her rescuer Azubuike Anyanwu discovers a traitor in her father’s organization, Ying Yue realizes that she’s become a pawn in a dangerous game, and whoever has captured her won’t be satisfied with just making her disappear.
Azubuike Anyanwu built his life around the Search and Protect Corporation, with his canine partner Buck at his side. Taking on a contract to protect Ying Yue during her time on Oahu seems straightforward, but nothing is ever simple. His team has caused too many problems for a human trafficking ring with international support, and now Search and Protect has been framed. Zu will have to choose between saving Search and Protect or keeping Ying Yue alive.
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Drake delivers a fast-paced and endearing fifth True Heroes romantic thriller [that will] delight series fans and newcomers alike."—Publishers Weekly on Fierce Justice
"Drake's fourth True Heroes romantic thriller sizzles with suspense and danger."—Publishers Weekly on Total Bravery
"Plenty of action and heightened tension moves the story at a steady pace, making this book one readers will not want to put down."—RT Book Reviews on Total Bravery
"With an action-filled plot riddled with suspense and tension, Drake's latest in her True Heroes series is the best one yet. Steady pacing, engaging storytelling and genuine, vulnerable characters (coupled with the endearing heroic dogs that protect and love them) make this romance shine."—RT Book Reviews on Absolute Trust
"5 Stars! Top Pick! I loved it. It was one of those books I didn't want to end."—Harlequin Junkie on Ultimate Courage
"Drake's sharp storytelling shines with an engaging plot that's thick with tension..."
