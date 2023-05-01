Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Cunk on Everything

The Encyclopedia Philomena

Coming Soon
Cunk on Everything Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Philomena Cunk

Formats and Prices

Price

$14.99

Price

$19.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook $14.99 $19.99 CAD
  2. Hardcover $30.00
  3. Trade Paperback $19.99

Also available from:

From the creator and star of Cunk on Earth, a helpful guide covering every single topic in the known universe, from Adam and Eve to Top Gun.

Once in a blue moon, a book comes along that changes the world. The Origin of Species. War and Peace. 1984. The World According to Danny Dyer. And now, Cunk on Everything: The Encyclopedia Philomena, by Philomena Cunk.

Philomena Cunk is one of the greatest thinkers of the 21st century, and in Cunk on Everything she turns her attention to our biggest issue: why are there so many books? Wouldn't it be better if there was just one? This is that book — an encyclopedia of all human knowledge, delving into not only life's greatest mysteries but our most important political figures and cultural touchstones. 

Read it, and you'll never have to read another book again.

Genre:

On Sale
Sep 26, 2023
Page Count
304 pages
Publisher
Grand Central Publishing
ISBN-13
9781538766781

You May Also Like

A Great, Silly Grin
A Great, Silly Grin $19.99
Desktop Cycling Class
Desktop Cycling Class $12.95 $16.50 CAD
Tiny Violin
Tiny Violin $12.95 $16.50 CAD
Mini Office Messenger Pigeon
Mini Office Messenger Pigeon $9.95 $12.50 CAD
Desktop Soapbox
Desktop Soapbox $8.95 $11.50 CAD

Philomena Cunk

About the Author

Philomena Cunk is a journalist and thinker who has presented TV shows on everything from time and feminism to Shakespeare and Jesus. She asks the big questions other journalists are afraid to, like ‘How important are the words in Shakespeare’s plays?’ and ‘Why do we cry when it’s the onions getting hurt?’

Learn more about this author