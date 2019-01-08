Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
To Build a Better World
Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth
A definitive account of how the Cold War was brought to an end, and how that historic resolution has created our geopolitical present.Read More
Edition: Unabridged
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR PHILIP ZELIKOW AND CONDOLEEZZA RICE:
"Zelikow and Rice have drawn on thousands of still-classified documents in the American archives. But their industry has not stopped there: to tell the Soviet and German sides of the story, they consulted the East German and Russian archives and interviewed a host of European leaders. The quality of their writing and the depth of their research ensure that their exemplary study will serve as the starting point for all future work on German foreign policy after the Cold War."—New York Times Book Review
"An important behind-the-scenes account of how East Germany was folded into West Germany at breakneck speed -- an event that precipitated the demise of the Soviet Union."—The New Yorker
"For the first time, the inside story -- what the policymakers thought and did behind the scenes -- is recounted by two participants, using interviews and secret documents...[The book] conveys the sweeping changes devised by a handful of leaders and their aides as they sought to capitalize on a rare, momentary acceleration of history. It also captures the candid exchanges among leaders about long-range fundamentals in Europe."—International Herald Tribune