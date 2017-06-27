Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Three Big Bangs

The Three Big Bangs

Comet Crashes, Exploding Stars, And The Creation Of The Universe

by

by

Scientists believe that we would not be here it were not for three great cataclysms in the early history of Earth and of the universe. This is the first book to explore the deep connection between the events that shaped life on Earth: the “Big Bang” that spawned an entire universe; the explosion of a supernova, which seeded the solar system with heavy elements; and the crash of a comet or asteroid that caused the extinction of the dinosaurs and cleared the way for the evolution of mammals.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Science

On Sale: April 14th 1997

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 224

ISBN-13: 9780201154955

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews