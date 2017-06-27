Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Philip M. Dauber
Philip M. Dauber's research includes work on time reversal and antimatter.
Richard A. Muller's previous book, Nemesis: The Death Star, dealt with the theory that there is a companion star orbiting the sun light-years away, which periodically causes comets to strike the earth. He is the recipient of a MacArthur “genius” award.
By the Author
The Three Big Bangs
Scientists believe that we would not be here it were not for three great cataclysms in the early history of Earth and of the universe.…