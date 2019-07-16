A sweeping history that tracks the development of trade and industry across the world, from Ancient Rome to the aftermath of the 2008 crisis.



In More: The History of the World Economy, Philip Coggan reveals that historical economies were far more sophisticated than most would expect – tied together by webs of credit and financial instruments much like the modern economy.



From the mountains of North Wales through Grand Central station and the laboratories of Berkeley to the factories of Malaysia, Coggan shows how changes in agriculture, finance, technology, work and demographics have driven the progress of human civilization. It’s the story of how trade became broader and deeper over thousands of years, how governments have influenced economies, for good or ill, and how societies have tried to tame, and to harness, finance.