Rebels of the Lamp

Life is a blast when you have your very own genie. But when Parker Quarry is shipped from sunny Los Angeles to live with relatives in a quiet New Hampshire college town and releases a 2,000 year-old jinn from an ancient canister “borrowed” from the university building where his uncle works, the biggest blasts comes from the millennia old power struggle he reignites. Now it is up to Parker, his mild-mannered cousin, Theo, and their wiz-kid classmate, Reese, to stop a battalion of battle-ready jinn from re-starting an all-out war ??? one with humanity in the crosshairs
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: May 12th 2015

Price: $6.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781423187677

