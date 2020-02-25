Finders Keepers

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

After Parker and his friends destroyed the evil genie, Xaru, they awoke an even greater threat: Vesiroth. An immortal sorcerer who was frozen for centuries is now free, and he’s determined to finish what he had started-taking over the world. In order to accomplish his goal he must find the Elicuum Helm, an ancient object that will grant the user extraordinary powers. But the helm was broken into three pieces many years ago, and now Parker, along with his genie, Fon-Rham, his cousin Theo, Reese and Vesiroth’s former protégé, will have to travel the globe to find the helm first before it’s too late.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: February 4th 2017

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781423187684

What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR REBELS OF THE LAMP, BOOK 1

"With a massive rolling globe in a museum, endless chases on foot, car, and airplane, and the fortuitous appearance of a polar bear, there is no end to the assorted excitement."—Kirkus
Rebels of the Lamp