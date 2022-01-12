An engrossing and insightful memoir by Peter Shapiro, the best known and most influential concert promoter of his generation



Peter Shapiro is perhaps the most notable independent concert promoter since Bill Graham. He owned the legendary Wetlands in Tribeca and has gone onto much bigger things, including Brooklyn Bowl (NYC, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, and Nashville), the Capitol Theatre in Portchester, producing U2 3D, and promoting the Grateful Dead's 50th anniversary tour ("Fare Thee Well") featuring the Core Four and Trey Anastasio… and so much more.



In THE MUSIC NEVER STOPS, Shapiro shares the inside story of how he became a tremendous powerhouse in the music industry–an island in an increasingly consolidated landscape of venues, ticketing and touring–through the lens of 50 of his most iconic concerts. Along the way, readers gain insight into what it was like to work with some of the most celebrated bands in modern music, including not just the Grateful Dead and U2, but also Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Phish, Dave Matthews Band, Al Green, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jason Isbell, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The Roots, Robert Plant, and many more.



Featuring never-before-published back-stage anecdotes, insights, and photographs of the biggest bands in the business and the concerts that later became legendary, THE MUSIC NEVER STOPS is a perfect guide for anyone who wants to understand the modern entertainment industry.