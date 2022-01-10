Peter Shapiro

Peter Shapiro is a veteran concert promoter whose signature achievements over the past two decades have included Wetlands Preserve, Brooklyn Bowl, the Capitol Theatre, the Lockn' festival, U2 3D, the Jammy Awards, and Fare Thee Well, the 2015 concert event in which he reunited the "core four" members of the Grateful Dead alongside Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio for a record-breaking run of stadium shows. More recently, Shapiro founded Lockn', a music and camping festival that draws 30,000 music fans to Arrington, VA, as well as Jazz & Colors, an experiential event that he has produced in Central Park, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Chicago's Field Museum. Shapiro also created the Green Apple Festival (which took place simultaneously across eight cities) along with the Jammy Awards. He served as a producer on the We Are One inaugural concert and later returned to the National Mall to oversee Earth Day 40th anniversary celebration, the Women's March and the March for Science.



Dean Budnick is the author of Ticket Masters: The Rise of the Concert Industry and How the Public Got Scalped. He is also the co-author of Blues Traveler frontman John Popper's recent memoir, Suck & Blow: And Other Stories I'm Not Supposed to Tell, as well as The Phishing Manual: A Compendium To the Music of Phish, Jam Bands: North America's Hottest Live Groups, and Jambands: A Complete Guide to the Players Music and Scene. He is also the editor-in-chief of Relix and the creator and host of the Long May They Run podcast, whose first season was selected as a top podcast by the New York Times and reached #1 on the Apple Music Podcast charts.