Choosing Courage

World War II “The Good War”

Many American soldiers had never left home before being sent to the distant battlefields of Europe. In May 1945, the 92nd Buffalo division of African American soldiers pursued the retreating Germans through Italy’s Po River valley.

World War II was seen as a battle of good against evil. Because the good, represented by the United States, Great Britain, France, Canada, Russia, and other nations dedicated to fighting tyranny and oppression, emerged victorious, it is often referred to as the “good war.”

Most historians date the beginning of the war to September 1, 1939, when dictator Adolph Hitler, Germany’s head of state, ordered his country’s armies to invade Poland and declared war against Great Britain and France. Within a year, Germany controlled most of western and central Europe, including France; Great Britain was the only democracy continuing the fight against the Germans. In 1940 Germany formed a military alliance with Japan and Italy, called the Axis, and extended its reach from Europe to the Pacific Ocean. The United States and Great Britain, and later the Soviet Union, joined forces to oppose the Axis. They were known as the Allies.

In a morale-boosting poster, soldiers from the Allied countries—including the United States, Great Britain, and Russia—flank the “V” formed by flags of their nations. The “V” stands for “victory” over Japan and Germany, and over tyranny.

At first the United States was just a spectator. Many in America believed that their country should stay out of foreign wars, especially in Europe, where more than 50,000 U.S. soldiers had died in combat during World War I. An opposing movement, led by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, believed that America should intervene: that Germany’s actions in Europe and the Empire of Japan’s actions in the Pacific (beginning with its invasion of China) were wars against all humanity and that America couldn’t just stand by and watch.

Then, on December 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked America at Pearl Harbor, in Hawaii. Congress declared war on Japan the next day, and two days later Germany declared war on the United States.

The day after Pearl Harbor, Americans all over the country saw headlines like this one in their afternoon newspapers. The country was at war!

Two Wars in Two Places

The United States had to fight what amounted to two wars—against the Nazis in Europe and against the Japanese in the Pacific. This effort required America to produce the equipment of war—the weapons, ships, tanks, jeeps, bombs, and planes—on a massive scale, and quickly. Everyone was expected to contribute to the war effort. For the first time, large numbers of women entered the workplace, taking vitally important jobs in shipyards and aircraft factories. Kids collected scrap metal, rubber, and other needed materials for the war effort. Gasoline and other essentials were rationed.

The momentum of the war, which had been on the side of the Axis powers in the early months, began to shift in June 1942 when the U.S. fleet defeated the Japanese imperial navy in the Battle of Midway. A few months later, American forces invaded North Africa and began the fight against the German army there. The following year Allied forces invaded Italy, which then left the Axis alliance and became neutral. On D-Day—June 6, 1944—U.S., Canadian, and British armies landed on the beaches in Normandy, France, and began to move east toward Germany. Meanwhile, the army of the Soviet Union was approaching Germany from the east. On April 30, 1945, American forces met up with Soviet forces in Berlin, the capital of Germany. Within days, Hitler committed suicide and Germany formally surrendered to the Allies on May 8, 1945.

With so many men signing up to fight, large numbers of women entered the workforce, stepping into traditional male jobs such as welders and riveters. They made the airplanes, jeeps, tanks, guns, and munitions needed for the war effort, such as these 1,000-pound bombs.

Peace at a Price

By this time, American forces had destroyed the imperial navy of Japan and rooted out Japanese troops in bloody battles on the Pacific Ocean islands of Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. Harry Truman, who became president after Franklin Roosevelt’s death in April 1945, was faced with a hard choice: invade the Japanese mainland with the result, his generals told him, of at least 250,000 American casualties, or use the atomic bomb to force the Japanese to surrender. He decided to drop atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima on August 6 and Nagasaki two days later. On August 18, Emperor Hirohito of Japan announced his nation’s unconditional surrender.

World War II was the deadliest in human history, claiming the lives of an estimated 60 million people. Of this number, approximately 40 million were civilians who died as a result of repeated bombings of densely populated big cities, such as London, Berlin, Moscow, and Tokyo; of the mass murders of Jews and other minorities; and primarily of widespread disease and famine. After the war ended in 1945, some of the German and Japanese leaders responsible for these mass deaths were accused of war crimes, put on trial, convicted, and in some cases executed.

American aircraft carriers were critical to defeating Japan. Each carrier held fighter planes, bombers, and other aircraft. Folded-wing designs allowed the carriers to maximize the number of planes that could fit on board.

Medal of Honor Recipient, World War II

Jack Lucas

The Boy who went to war

· Born 1928, Plymouth, North Carolina

· Enlisted in U.S. Marines, 1942, at age 14

· Rank: Private First Class

· Unit: 1st Battalion, 26th Marines, 5th Marine Division

· Service on Iwo Jima, Western Pacific, 1945

· Received Medal of Honor, 1945

· Died, 2008

“I did a Superman dive at the grenades. But I wasn’t Superman when I got hit.”

Jack Lucas was desperate to fight for his country. And he got his wish by sneaking onto a troopship headed for combat after deserting his unit at Pearl Harbor. It wasn’t the first time he’d broken the rules to get into the war: He joined the Marines at fourteen by lying about his age. He was barely seventeen when he went ashore on Iwo Jima, the Pacific island that would be the scene of one of the most intense battles in the history of the Marine Corps. Twenty-seven men would earn the Medal of Honor for their acts of bravery there; the youngest was Jack Lucas.

Jack was eleven years old when his father, a tobacco farmer in North Carolina, died unexpectedly. He felt abandoned and alone, and became a troublemaker unwilling to accept authority. “My mother couldn’t handle me,” he admitted later on. “She sent me off to military school.”

It was 1940, a time when military school was thought of as the last chance for difficult boys—the final stop before juvenile hall or even prison. Jack’s mother enrolled him at Edwards Military Institute in Salemburg, North Carolina. There, Jack became more disciplined. He learned that although some things were beyond his control, such as the death of a parent, he could take charge of things in his day-to-day life. Powerfully built, he competed in wrestling and became the captain of the Edwards football team. Over the next two years, he moved up through the school’s military ranks, and by 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, he was a cadet captain. “When I heard about it, the attack, a cold chill ran down my spine,” he remembered years afterward. “I just became obsessed that I had to do something.”

Too Young to Join

Although Jack was just thirteen, he tried to volunteer at a marine recruiting station. When he was rejected because of his age, he begged his mother to help him enlist—eighteen was the minimum age for joining the military, but seventeen-year-olds were accepted if they had a parent’s permission—promising her that he would finish school after the war was over. But she, too, refused because of his age.

Jack wouldn’t give up. “I finally took matters into my own hands and forged my mother’s signature on the consent paper,” he later admitted. Because he was big for his age—five feet eight and 180 pounds with a fireplug build—the marine corps recruiter believed him when he said he was seventeen and signed him up.

Jack had just turned fourteen when he was ordered to basic training at Parris Island, South Carolina. Marine recruits were going into combat every day, and Jack wanted to be part of the action. But when his unit was finally sent to a staging area in San Francisco, a step closer to the war zone, he was ordered to stay behind and train new recruits. His old rebelliousness returned, and he hopped onto the troop train along with his buddies, even though it meant going absent without leave (AWOL). When he arrived in California, he managed to talk his way out of being punished by convincing his superiors that there had been a clerical error in his orders.

By late 1943, Jack was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, still thinking of nothing but getting into combat. At this point in the war, military censors read all the mail that soldiers sent home to make sure that no war secrets were accidentally revealed. In a letter to a girlfriend in North Carolina, Jack mentioned his real age—fifteen by then—and one of the censors reported him. When Jack’s commanding officer threatened to send him home, Jack replied that he’d just go enlist in the Army and give it the advantage of all his good marine training! He was allowed to remain in the Marine Corps, but he was removed from his rifle squad and given a job driving a truck because of his age.

Looking for Trouble

Unable to get into the fight against the Japanese, Jack turned all his pent-up energy into fights with other marines and civilians at Pearl Harbor nightclubs and bars. “I had eighteen-inch biceps in those days,” he later recalled. “I was so muscled up I could run through a brick wall.” He was arrested several times, once for punching a policeman who tried to take him into the station for drinking a case of beer he had stolen. He spent a few days in the marine brig.

Early in 1945, when he saw units of the 5th Marine Division being loaded onto ships headed to battle, Jack decided that he couldn’t wait any longer. One morning he got up, grabbed a fresh set of dungaree jeans and his combat boots, told his buddies he was going to war, and left camp. The base declared him a deserter after two weeks and offered a reward for his capture.

During this time, Jack had been a stowaway on the troop carrier USS Deuel, hiding under the canvas covering of one of the ship’s lifeboats during the day, sleeping on the deck at night, and scrounging food from the sailors and marines on board. The Deuel was part of a convoy sailing to Iwo Jima, where some of the fiercest fighting of World War II would soon take place. “I’d never heard of Iwo Jima in my life,” Jack said later on. “I just knew I was on the way to war, and that’s what I wanted.”

The Chance to Fight

Afraid of what would happen if he were found out, Jack finally turned himself in when the troopship was well out to sea. A sympathetic colonel decided that instead of sending him back to Hawaii to be court-martialed, he would allow Jack the only thing he really wanted in the first place—to fight for his country.

Jack turned seventeen at sea on February 14, 1945. Five days later, he hit the beach at Iwo Jima with roughly thirty thousand other marines; close to five thousand were killed or wounded the first day. The Japanese had spent years burrowing deep into the volcanic island to establish artillery positions and machine-gun nests in hidden caves and bunkers.

The day after the invasion, Jack was part of a four-man rifle team advancing through a twisting ravine formed ages earlier by lava flow. They came upon an enemy bunker and destroyed it. They took cover in a nearby trench but found eleven Japanese soldiers waiting for them there; Jack shot two of them before his rifle jammed. As he was frantically trying to clear the weapon, he saw two grenades land in the soft volcanic ash near his buddies. “I hollered to my pals to get out and did a Superman dive at the grenades,” he recalled. “But I wasn’t Superman when I got hit.”

One of the grenades failed to go off, but the explosion of the second one flipped Jack over onto his back and caused gaping wounds on his arm, chest, and thigh. He had internal injuries and was bleeding heavily from the nose, ears, and mouth.

Jack recovering from his wounds. He inscribed this photo with a note: “To the sweetest mother in all this world. Loving you, Jack.”

Hurt, but Still Alive

Jack’s comrades thought he was dead. When another marine squad came forward, one soldier reached down to take Jack’s dog tags, a way of identifying those killed in action. “I kept moving the fingers on my left hand to let somebody know I was still alive,” Jack explained later. The soldier saw the fingers twitch and called for a medic. Jack was given a shot of morphine to dull his pain and carried back to the beachhead on a stretcher. From there he was transferred to a hospital ship anchored near shore.

Jack was hospitalized in Guam and then San Francisco, where he underwent several of the twenty-six surgeries he would require over the next few years. He was discharged from the Marines in September 1945. He still had more than 250 pieces of shrapnel in his body, some of them the size of a large pebble, which would set off metal detectors at airports the rest of his life.

On October 5, 1945, Jack was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman. At seventeen, he was the youngest soldier to receive it since the Civil War. “I’d rather have one of these than be president of the United States,” Truman said as he put the medal around Jack’s neck. “Sir, I’ll swap you,” Jack replied brashly, giving Truman a good laugh.

The volcanic sand beaches of Iwo Jima became a death trap for many marines who landed there on February 19, 1945. They had virtually no cover as they faced intense fire from dug-in Japanese troops.

Promises Kept

As he had promised his mother years earlier when he went off to war as a fourteen-year-old, Jack returned to North Carolina to finish junior high—a ninth-grader wearing the Medal of Honor on the first day of school!

Jack eventually got a college degree and became a successful businessman, but he never lost his wild streak. In 1961, at the age of forty-two, he enlisted as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division to conquer his fear of heights. On his first training jump, both his main and backup parachutes failed to open. Because he miraculously managed to survive the fall without serious injury, his commanding officer joked that “he was the last man out of the plane and the first man down.” Jack made another jump two weeks later.

Until his death at the age of eighty in 2008, Jack continued to be honored for his actions at Iwo Jima. But he was always quick to put the praise he received in perspective: “I didn’t go to war for some medal. It was to fight for my country. I don’t feel like I’m some big hero or anything like that. The real heroes are the ones who had to give their all, their lives. Don’t ever forget that.”

When President Harry Truman presented him with the Medal of Honor, Jack was the youngest soldier to receive the award since the Civil War.

The Battle for Iwo Jima February 19, 1945 First, the U.S. forces bombed the island of Iwo Jima from the air and sea. Then the marines came ashore. They trudged across a bleak landscape of volcanic rock and sand, with nothing—no trees, no rock formations, no buildings—for cover. Men and vehicles moved at a painfully slow pace through the deep, coarse sand as relentless fire from the enemy struck from every direction. The Japanese army, 20,000 men altogether, lay in wait. Over the previous year, they had built up a network of caves, tunnels, and underground fortifications throughout the eight-square-mile island. They were prepared to defend it at all costs, knowing how important the island was to American forces. American B-29 bombers needed a base for conducting air raids on Japan, and crippled bombers needed a safe place to land. To the Japanese, it was a fight to the death. To the marines who stepped ashore on this beach of black volcanic sand, it was the worst kind of hell: being fired at from unseen locations in every direction and from the slopes of Mount Suribachi, with nowhere to go for safety. It took thirty-six days for the marines to capture the island, and at a cost of 19,200 soldiers wounded and 6,800 killed. One of the most famous photographs in American history: Six Americans raise the flag over Mount Suribachi, the island’s highest point. Three of these soldiers were killed in battle over the next several days.

the youngest Soldiers: Children and Teenagers in Battle Some see combat as exciting. Some see it as a patriotic duty. But boys have always found a way to get into America’s wars. In the Revolutionary War, boys were an accepted part of the Continental army, serving mainly as drummers. It was an important role because voice commands couldn’t be heard above the din of battle, and the various drumbeats called the men to assemble, to charge, and to withdraw. Seven-year-old Nathan Futrell, a drummer with the North Carolina militia, is considered the youngest boy to have served in this war. In the Civil War, the legal minimum age for service was sixteen, but many boys joined the Army looking for adventure, or because they were orphans or had been abandoned, or because they had to help support their impoverished families with military pay. Johnny Clem was ten when he ran away from home after his mother’s death and joined the 22nd Michigan Volunteer Infantry Regiment. He began as a drummer, but he also carried a musket tailored to his size, and in the 1863 Battle of Chickamauga he shot a Confederate colonel. Clem was later captured and put in prison for a short time. By the end of the war, he had become famous throughout the country. Breaking the Rules In 1918, Mike Mansfield, a future U.S. senator and ambassador to Japan, lied about his age to enlist in the Navy at the age of fourteen. After serving for the remainder of World War I, he left the Navy at age fifteen and joined the Army. At seventeen, he left the Army for the Marine Corps. He served in all three branches of the military before the age of eighteen! By World War II the minimum age for service was eighteen (seventeen with a parent’s permission). But boys like Jack Lucas still found ways to get around the rules and get into the fight—forging their parents’ signatures on permission forms, altering birth certificates, or even changing their names and creating new identities. Around two hundred thousand underage soldiers served in this war; nearly fifty thousand of them were discovered by military authorities and sent home to their families. Even though the rules were further tightened after World War II, in the middle of the war in Vietnam, Dan Bullock, a fourteen-year-old African American, managed to change his birth certificate to fulfill his lifelong ambition of joining the Marines. He was fifteen when he arrived in Vietnam in May 1969. He was killed a month later at An Hoa Combat Base while trying to resupply his unit when it came under attack. Improved information technology has made it much more difficult for boys to lie about their age in recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. But some continue to try to find a way to get into battle. Johnny Clem was only twelve years old when he served as a drummer boy in the Union Army during the Civil War. He was wounded twice in battle and became a national legend. He later made the military his career, retiring in 1915 with the rank of brigadier general, the last veteran of the Civil War still on active duty.

A man can perform acts of extraordinary bravery in the line of duty, as Jimmy Doolittle did when he led the first bombing raid against Japan following the attack on Pearl Harbor. His granddaughter remembers a loving and humble family man.

My Grandfather the War Hero

by Jonna Doolittle Hoppes

For every generation that goes to war, those that follow hear their stories. For many soldiers, the memory of what they did and saw in war is too painful to talk about. Others refuse to glorify themselves for doing their duty. My grandfather, General James H. “Jimmy” Doolittle, never considered himself a hero. He was awarded our nation’s highest honor, the Medal of Honor, for leading a bold air strike against Japan barely four months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. But to those who knew him—his men, his family—he was a giant of a man who taught us that a true hero is kind and generous, curious and loving, decent and fair in all aspects of his life.

The plan for the Doolittle Raid on April 18, 1942, called for sixteen B-25 bombers, which were normally land-based, to be loaded onto the aircraft carrier USS Hornet and launched within 450 miles of the Japanese coast. The eighty all-volunteer crewmen knew their planes could not carry enough fuel to make that flight and then return to the carrier. Instead they were going to fly on to airfields controlled by Chinese allies. Unfortunately, the Japanese spotted the carrier when it was 650 miles from the target. My grandfather faced two choices: launch the bombers knowing they might not ever reach the landing fields in China, or call off the mission and push the bombers into the sea so that they would be out of the way of the Hornet’s regular contingent of fighter planes.

The decision was made: With my grandfather in the lead plane, the B-25s took off from the carrier, knowing they weren’t coming back. The Doolittle Raiders almost completely surprised the Japanese when they reached Tokyo. They dropped their bombs, then scrambled for safety. With their fuel running out, all but one of the B-25s’ crews were forced to bail out or crash-land. The Japanese captured eight of the airmen and executed three of them. A fourth died in prison. Three other airmen died in crash landings. The others eventually made it to safety. Their mission had been a success.

On April 18, 1942, Major General James Doolittle led a flight of sixteen B-25 bombers—the largest planes to take off from aircraft carriers at sea—from the decks of the USS Hornet in an attack on Tokyo that shocked the Japanese.

The Doolittle Raid did little damage to Japan’s mainland. But Japan’s military leaders were so shocked by the attack that they withdrew forces from other regions to protect the homeland. Japan was suddenly on the defensive. And American morale, which had been at an all-time low because of the attack on Pearl Harbor, was suddenly on the rise.

By the time my grandfather led the Doolittle Raid, he was already an aviation celebrity—a champion air racer and a pioneering aeronautical engineer and innovator. He not only flew planes, he also designed instruments to help fly them. Growing up in the Doolittle household, though, I was pretty much unaware that the man I knew as Gramps was the famous Jimmy Doolittle. Gramps just played with us and made us laugh. It wasn’t until later that I learned about the aviator, the scientist, the general, and a growing respect for the public man was added to the love I already felt for my father’s father.

Major Doolittle poses with a 500-pound bomb, the same type that was used in the surprise raid on Tokyo. The Doolittle raid showed that the United States, badly wounded by the attack on Pearl Harbor four months earlier, intended to fight back.

I was always in awe of my grandfather’s intellect and his thirst for knowledge. He was forever learning, and it wasn’t unusual for him to get up from a family discussion to research the answer to a question. He always read with a dictionary as his sidearm so that he could look up a new word—something he continued to do well into his nineties. To us, he wasn’t the hotshot pilot who was selected to lead the famous Doolittle Raid; he was the scientist who earned the first PhD in aeronautical engineering awarded by MIT.

Gramps began serving our country in 1917 when he enlisted in the Army Signal Corps after the United States entered World War I. He would continue to serve, either on active duty or in the reserves, until 1959. He left home to train for the Doolittle Raid in January 1942 and didn’t return until after Japan surrendered in 1945. He retired from the Army Air Forces, but when called on by his country he continued to answer, often as a personal adviser to the president. He impressed on each of us that it was our duty to give back to our country in any way we could.