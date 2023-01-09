Free shipping on orders $35+
Peter Collier
Peter Collier is the author (with David Horowitz) of The Rockefellers: An American Dynasty, which was nominated for the National Book Award, as well as The Kennedys: An American Drama, The Roosevelts: An American Saga, and other books. He lives in Nevada City, CA.
Nick Del Calzo is an award-winning photographer and creator of Medal of Honor as well as The Triumphant Spirit, a book of portraits and profiles of Holocaust survivors. A former journalist and public relations executive, he lives in Colorado.
By the Author
Medal of Honor
On October 25, 2010, Staff Sergeant Salvatore Giunta became the first living person since the Vietnam War to receive the United States’ highest military decoration, and…