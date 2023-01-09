Peter Collier is the author (with David Horowitz) of The Rockefellers: An American Dynasty, which was nominated for the National Book Award, as well as The Kennedys: An American Drama, The Roosevelts: An American Saga, and other books. He lives in Nevada City, CA.

Nick Del Calzo is an award-winning photographer and creator of Medal of Honor as well as The Triumphant Spirit, a book of portraits and profiles of Holocaust survivors. A former journalist and public relations executive, he lives in Colorado.